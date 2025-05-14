UL's Gimenez selected as CSC Academic All-America finalist

NEW ORLEANS – Seven Sun Belt men’s tennis teams had student-athletes named to the 2024-25 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Men’s Tennis Team, announced Tuesday.

18 total players from the league were named to the list, with Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern leading the way with four honorees. South Alabama and Louisiana each had three with Old Dominion earning a pair of honorees. James Madison and Troy each had one.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Those earning all-district honors required a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50, be a sophomore or older and have played in at least 70% of the team's matches during the spring.

Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced June 4, 2025.