UL Women's Hoops Drops Heartbreaker to Little Rock, 51-50

LAFAYETTE – Freshman Lanay Wheaton put Louisiana up by one point with 49 seconds remaining, but two made free throws from Little Rock’s Tia Harvey with three ticks on the clock saw the Trojans escape the CAJUNDOME with a 51-50 win on Thursday night.

Wheaton finished the night with a team-high 14 points, 10 of which came in the final quarter, helping the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) to a 43 percent (18-for-42) shooting effort.

Makayia Hallmon and Ty’Reona Doucet each added 10 points, with Doucet also hauling in 10 rebounds to record her fifth-straight double-double and her seventh of the season. Freshman Tamera Johnson also had a big day on the glass, bringing in a team-best 11 boards to go along with eight points.

Things looked good early for Louisiana when Destiny Rice, who had eight points, put the team up 8-2 four minutes into the contest. Little Rock tightened things up over the next 15 minutes and went up 22-21 late in the half before a 6-2 Cajun run put the home team ahead 27-24 at the break.

Doucet and Rice put their team up by five points twice early in the third quarter, but the Cajuns could not create any further separation as Little Rock closed the period on a 15-4 run to go up 41-35 with 10 minutes remaining.

Azaria Robinson gave Little Rock its largest lead of the night at 45-37. Needing a response, the Cajuns put together a 13-4 run capped with Wheaton’s go-ahead layup to take a 50-49 lead.

Little Rock (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) regained the lead following two made free throws from Harvey with three seconds remaining. Needing a made bucket, Hallmon got a shot off as time expired, but her effort fell short as the Cajuns fell, 51-50.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 5, when it welcomes Arkansas State to the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Saturday’s game will be Louisiana Salutes as well as the Alumni Game celebration. In addition, fans are encouraged to wear black as the Ragin’ Cajuns will host a Black Out.

