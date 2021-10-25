UL Softball releases 2022 schedule

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program officially released its 2022 schedule today.

On the schedule are games with Alabama, Louisiana State and Texas at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. The 2022 roster for the Ragin' Cajuns, who opened the fall practice period on Oct. 1, includes the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class (Extra Innings Softball) as the squad seeks to continue the program's storied success.

Louisiana, the two-time defending Sun Belt Conference Softball champions and NCAA Tournament participant each year since 1999, is scheduled to play 22 of its 29 non-conference games in Louisiana plus four Sun Belt Conference series at Lamson Park and a road series at ULM.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (47-12, 21-3 Sun Belt in 2021), who have finished nationally ranked each of the past 14 seasons and 29 times overall in the past 32 seasons, start off the fifth season under the leadership of head coach Gerry Glasco spending the entire first month inside or near the city limits of Lafayette.

The season begins at Lamson Park with the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics from Feb. 11-13, followed by weekday games against Nicholls (Feb. 15) and Alabama (Feb.24). A short trip to the nearby Youngsville Sports Complex from Feb. 25-27 for the Mardi Gras Mambo, which includes a matchup with Alabama, completes play in the month of February.

Following a road doubleheader at SFA to start the month of March, the home-and-home with Louisiana State continues for a third straight season when the Ragin’ Cajuns and Tigers meet in a crossover event on March 3 at Lamson Park and March 5 in Baton Rouge.

Other highlights in March include the rivalry with McNeese resuming on March 9, Sun Belt-opening weekend vs. Georgia State (March 11-13) and a doubleheader with Texas on March 16 – all at Lamson Park.

A return visit to Texas for a single game on March 30 sets up the month of April which features three consecutive weekends of key Sun Belt series starting April 1-3 at Texas State, continuing April 8-10 at home vs. Troy and concluding Easter Weekend at South Alabama (April 14-16).

The team’s yearly spring break trip takes Louisiana to the Midwest region of the country starting in St. Louis on April 18. A stop at Glasco’s alma mater, Illinois, follows the next day before a visit to Indiana on April 20 concludes the non-conference portion of the venture.

Senior Weekend is set for April 29-May 1 when Coastal Carolina visits Lamson Park. Regular season play concludes the following week from May 5-7 in Monroe at ULM.

Postseason play launches mid-May in Mobile, Ala., at South Alabama’s Jaguar Field from May 10-14 where Louisiana will conduct its Sun Belt Conference Tournament title defense. NCAA Tournament play begins the following weekend (May 20-22) with the regional round, marking the start of the journey to the Women’s College World Series which is scheduled for June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Season ticket renewals for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball are currently underway for the 2022 season and continue through November 1.

Renewals can be processed online through Account Manager at RaginCajuns.com/tickets [am.ticketmaster.com], or through the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office by visiting in-person Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. or calling (337) 265-2170.

Fans who are interested in upgrading their season tickets can visit RaginCajuns.com/SBupgrade [ragincajuns.com].

Season tickets require a $50 investment to the RCAF Annual Fund. Premium seat holders will be contacted by the RCAF at a later date regarding renewing premium seating.