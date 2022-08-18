UL Returns Deep Safety Room Despite the Departure of Butler

LAFAYETTE – Despite the loss of two starting safeties, one to graduation and one to the NFL, the cupboard is far from bare at the position as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team moves closer to officially opening its 2022 season under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

Bolstered by the return of starter Bralen Trahan and experienced veterans Kam Pedescleaux, Brandon Bishop, Patrick Mensah and Tyrone Lewis, Jr., the back end of the Ragin' Cajuns defense should be poised to have another banner year.

With the loss of 2021 starters Percy Butler (now with the Washington Commanders) and Ja'len Johnson, Trahan, a hometown native and former Acadiana High product, becomes the senior member at safety.

He appeared in all 14 games for the Ragin' Cajuns last season, finishing with 40 tackles, a pair of pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception. His interception late in the first half against Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl led to a go-ahead field goal by Nate Snyder and eventual 36-21 victory.

Pedescleaux started in eight games last season for Louisiana, ranking seventh with 51 tackles, including 30 solo stops. He added 5.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups and snagged his second-career interception in a victory at Liberty. Bishop totaled 30 tackles on the season for the Ragin' Cajuns with an interception and three tackles in a regular-season victory over App State at Cajun Field. He matched a career-high with five tackles in the season opener at Texas.

Mensah, a special teams standout, and Lewis, a former Kansas State transfer, will take on larger roles in the secondary for Louisiana along with Key'Savalyn Barnes, Tyree Skipper, Courtline Flowers and Cejae Ceasar.

Louisiana will officially kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when it plays host to in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana at Cajun Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Account Manager.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

