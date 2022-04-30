UL Path to the Draft | Tayland Humphrey

Louisiana defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey has always been larger than life.

That's why an NFL team drafting him is considered a huge steal.

"I dreamed of this coming true,” humphrey said. “It’s now manifesting in front of my eyes. I feel like I'm on top of the world right now.”

Humphrey is a wall in the center of the defense. Standing at 6’5 and weighing 300 plus pounds, the Houston native anchored a top 30 Cajuns defense.

His havoc in UL's scheme didn’t always show on the stat sheet, but still made all the difference.

“I feel like I can come in and adjust to the speed and play fast in my manner,” Humphrey said. “i feel like I can dominate the game as I did in college.”

As big of a force as Humphrey is, he wanted to further prove how huge being drafted is.

During the East West Shrine Bowl, he weighed 350 pounds. But at the Cajuns pro day, Humphrey showed up at a lean 328.

“I did it to show them (NFL teams) that i can be disciplined within myself,” Humphrey said. “I wanted to show that even though I'm away from the facility, I can do what I need to and handle my business.”

Humphrey is projected to be taken between the fourth and sixth rounds, but his concern is making an enormous difference for his family

Mainly, his mother, who has been his greatest motivation.

“She never complained,” Humphrey said. “She did everything she could for us. She worked and grinded to give us the life we had. I can’t quit because of the way she (didn't) quit when we were younger.”

Humphrey being selected doesn’t guarantee he’ll play immediately. But it will be one gigantic step toward his dream.

“With everything I came from and all the work I've put in playing football, it’s just going to be a rush of emotions when it happens.”

