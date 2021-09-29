UL Men's Basketball Releases 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Men's Basketball released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, unveiling the opponents and dates and times of its 11-game slate.

Louisiana begins head coach Bob Marlin's 12th season at the helm on Tuesday, Nov. 9, versus West Florida at the Cajundome. In total, the Ragin' Cajuns' non-league schedule features seven games within the state.

Louisiana's calendar features several prominent contests, including a matchup with Indiana at Assembly Hall and a trip west to take on 2021 Final Four participant Houston.

The schedule also features two meetings with HBCU programs.

Marlin's squad will hit the road for the first time on Nov. 12 to face Southern Miss and will then return to Lafayette to square off with in-state opponent Xavier (La.) on Nov. 17.

The Ragin' Cajuns travel to the Midwest to face the Hosiers for the first time in program history on Nov. 21 and will follow with a visit to Marshall on Nov. 23. The Thundering Herd made a postseason run to the Round of 32 in 2018.

The meeting with Indiana will mark Louisiana's first game against a Big 10 opponent since an 80-71 victory over Iowa in 2017.

The Ragin' Cajuns then return to the Cajundome to begin a three-game homestand against Jackson State (Nov. 27), New Orleans (Dec. 3) and McNeese State (Dec. 8). Last year, the Tigers finished at the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Louisiana's final non-conference road trip will feature meetings with La. Tech on Dec. 11 and concludes with the Cougars on Dec. 14.

The team's final game before entering conference play will feature a home meeting with Loyola (La.) on Dec. 20.

Overall, the Ragin' Cajuns' 2021-22 non-conference opponents have made the NCAA Tournament a combined nine times in the past decade.

Tip times and TV designations for Louisiana's full schedule will be released at a later date.

Men's Basketball season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now, with prices beginning as low as $100. For more information, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

Season-ticket holders can download their tickets through mobile ticketing from Ticketmaster. Fans can download the #GeauxCajuns app to their smart phone to begin the process.

Those who are unable to download tickets or wish to have their tickets printed can visit the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome.

Louisiana's Non-Conference Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Tuesday, November 9 vs. West Florida

Friday, November 12 at Southern Miss.

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Xavier (La.)

Sunday, November 21 at Indiana

Tuesday, November 23 at Marshall

Saturday, November 27 vs. Jackson State

Friday, December 3 vs. New Orleans

Wednesday, December 8 vs. McNeese State

Saturday, December 11 at Louisiana Tech

Tuesday, December 14 at Houston

Saturday, December 20 vs. Loyola (La.)

