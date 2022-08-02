UL gives Maggard contract extension

UL has given Bryan Maggard, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, a one-year contract extension.

The action was announced Tuesday. A university press release states that it follows "one of the most successful years in Louisiana Athletics history."

Originally hired to lead the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Feb. 1, 2017, Maggard's contract will now run through June 2027.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to serve as Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics for the Ragin’ Cajuns and I greatly appreciate the opportunity and confidence given to me by President Savoie through this extension,” Maggard said. “We have experienced many successes over these past five years, both academically and competitively, but we still have much more to accomplish. I truly believe the sky is the limit for Louisiana Athletics and both Kerry and I are very excited to be a part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family.”

Maggard Highlights

• Saw the Ragin’ Cajuns win a Sun Belt Conference title in Football, Softball and Baseball, making Louisiana the only program in the country to win all three and a bowl game in 2021-22

• Under Maggard, Louisiana student-athletes led the Sun Belt Conference in community service hours during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons

• Oversaw the most successful year in fundraising in 2021-22 after the Department raised more than $30 million

• Secured the Department’s largest-ever gift of $15 million

• Implemented Louisiana Athletics’ strategic plan, Let’s Geaux! [ragincajuns.com]

• Led the charge in inking the department’s first-of-its-kind, 10-year multimedia rights partnership with LEARFIELD

• Sun Belt Conference Athletics Director Chair

• Sun Belt Conference Expansion Committee Co-Chair

• Mentor for the 705 Program, Lafayette professional development organization

