UL Football to Play Five Games on ESPN Family of Networks

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Football and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that five Ragin’ Cajuns games during the 2022 season will be broadcast to a national audience on the ESPN Family of Networks.

All three of the team’s midweek clashes will be picked up by linear networks, while two of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first three games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Louisiana’s season opener at Cajun Field against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 3, will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Two weeks later, the Cajuns will head to Houston to take on Rice (Sept. 17) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The rematch of the 2021 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against Marshall on Wednesday, Oct. 12, will be aired on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the contests at Southern Miss (Oct. 27) and at home against Georgia Southern (Nov. 10) appearing on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

Game times and television designations for all remaining contests will be announced at a later date.

To view the complete 2022 Louisiana Football schedule, click here [ragincajuns.com].

2022 Louisiana Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Southeastern Louisiana (ESPN+ - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Eastern Michigan (TBD)

Saturday, Sept. 17 – at Rice (ESPN+ - 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 24 – at ULM (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 1 – South Alabama (TBD)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 – at Marshall (ESPN2 – 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Arkansas State (TBD)

Thursday, Oct. 27 – at Southern Miss (ESPNU – 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 5 – Troy (TBD)

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Georgia Southern (ESPNU – 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 19 – at Florida State (TBD)

Saturday, Nov. 26 – at Texas State (TBD)

------------------------------------------------------------

