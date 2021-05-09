UL Baseball Sweeps North Alabama with 13-3 Victory

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana Baseball took down North Alabama, 13-3, in a lopsided contest on Sunday afternoon at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park, earning a series sweep against the Lions.

Louisiana (26-20) used 25 players in Sunday’s game, including eight pitchers and an appearance in right field from Connor Cooke.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also recorded 17 hits on Sunday afternoon, the third time they have done that this year.

It’s been a similar story at the plate for Louisiana. Drake Osborn and Brennan Breaux collected multi-hit games again. Osborn posted a 2-for-3 effort, increasing his team-leading batting average to .336 on the year, while Breaux went 3-for-3 with three runs and eclipsed the .300 mark on the year, hitting .312 overall.

Connor Kimple and Tyler Robertson both collected two hits on the afternoon, with Kimple putting down two sacrifice bunts and recording two RBI.

After getting into a little trouble in the first inning, starting pitcher, Hayden Durke, settled down nicely, spinning 3.0 innings, giving up one earned run and fanning five batters.

Jack Burk (4-0), today’s winning pitcher, logged the second-most innings in the game, firing two scoreless innings of relief.

North Alabama (7-38) and Louisiana traded runs in the first inning, with the Lions scoring on a wild pitch by Durke and the Ragin’ Cajuns bringing home a run on a Connor Kimple sac bunt.

Osborn gave Louisiana the 2-1 lead in the second inning, hitting a single to left field that scored Carson Roccaforte.

Following the Osborn single, it was all Ragin’ Cajuns. The team scored three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fifth inning and another three runs in the sixth inning, making the game 12-1 after six.

North Alabama added a few runs in the later innings, but Peyton Havard finished the game for Louisiana, giving it the 13-3 win.

Louisiana will host Southern for its last home midweek matchup on Tuesday with first pitch at 6 p.m.

