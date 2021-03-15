UL Baseball Falls in Extras 6-3, Southern Miss Completes Sweep

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Baseball dropped the final game of its weekend series to Southern Miss, 6-3, in extra innings after a walk-off grand slam by the Golden Eagles’ Reed Trimble.

Similar to Saturday’s game, Southern Miss added a run in the first inning when Trimble bunted to third base and reached third base on the same play due to an errant throw scooting away from first base and sneaking into the large amount foul territory at Peter Taylor Park.

The next batter, Charlie Fischer, singled up the middle, scoring Trimble and making the run unearned towards Carter Robinson.

Robinson was great in his start for the Ragin’ Cajuns, surrendering three hits in four innings pitched while retiring three batters on strikes.

The Ragin’ Cajuns got their first run in the sixth inning when Tyler Robertson squirted a double down the third-base line and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt before Connor Kimple drove him in on an RBI-ground out in the sixth inning, making the game 1-1.

Both pitching staffs were great on the day, only giving up one run in the full nine innings.

In the top of the 10th inning and Conference USA’s extra innings rule of a runner starting on second base, Louisiana tried to move the runner on second over but could not, striking out two times until Jonathan Brandon laced a single up the middle giving Louisiana the 2-1 advantage.

Southern Miss matched Louisiana’s extra inning run, scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2.

The Cajuns plated another run in the top of the 11th when Kevin Fitzgerald grounded out to first base, scoring Robertson, who started the inning on second.

The Ragin’ Cajuns got into some trouble in the bottom of the 11th as Trimble ended the game with a walk-off grand slam, giving the Golden Eagles the 6-3 win.

Louisiana has a midweek matchup with Nicholls State on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

