UL Announces Free General Admission Parking for 2021 Football Season

LAFAYETTE – As part of a continued effort to enhance the game day experience for fans, Louisiana Athletics has announced that general admission parking will be free to all patrons during the 2021 Football season.

The parking lot, which is located on West Congress Street across from Cajun Field, will open eight hours prior to kickoff on game day.

Louisiana Football will play six games at Cajun Field this year, the first coming on Saturday, Sept. 11, when the Ragin’ Cajuns take on Nicholls. To view the team's complete schedule, click here [ragincajuns.com] .

Fans who are interested in attending games this season still have the option to purchase season tickets, single-game tickets, a McDonald’s Family Four Pack or flex plans. More information can be obtained by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME, (337) 265-2170, by visiting the office in-person, or by clicking here [ragincajuns.com] .

The Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation is excited to announce reduced tailgating prices for the 2021 season. For more information on securing a tailgate or RV spot, call the RCAF office at (337) 851-7223 or email RCAF@louisiana.edu.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

