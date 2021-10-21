Ty’Reona Doucet named Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Women's Basketball senior Ty'Reona Doucet has been chosen as the Sun Belt Conference's Preseason Player of the Year, while Doucet and Brandi Williams picked up Preseason First Team All-Conference honors, the league office announced on Thursday morning.

Paced by the two All-League performers, the Ragin' Cajuns were picked to finish second in the 2021-22 Preseason Coaches Poll.

A native of Ville Platte, La., Doucet started in all 21 games in which she appeared a season ago. She ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per contest, and led the team in total rebounds (167) and blocks (36), while averaging a double-double in league play with 10.8 points and 8.7 boards per contest. On the year Doucet led the Sun Belt with a 52.4 (89-for-170) field goal shooting percentage.

Defensively, her 36 blocks were the third-most in the league and 70th-most nationally. Now with 116 blocks in her career, Doucet has joined Anna Petrakova as the only player in program history with more than 1,000 career points, more than 700 career rebounds, and more than 100 career blocks.

Following her strong season, Doucet was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the first player to earn the distinction in program history, and picked up First Team All-Conference honors.

Williams led the team offensively, averaging 11.9 points per game, and scored in double figures 15 times during the year, including a 20-point outing at Texas State (Jan. 1) and a career-high 32-point performance at ULM (Feb. 13).

A native of Lake Charles, Williams owned a 45.2 3-point field goal percentage (47-for-104) and an 81.1 free throw percentage (86-for-106). She made 47 triples on the year, the third-most in the Sun Belt and 134th in the nation, while her free throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference and 103rd nationally.

Williams finished the season with Second Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Entering the 10th year of the Garry Brodhead era, the defending Sun Belt Regular Season Champions begin their 2021-22 campaign with two exhibition games before tipping off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

