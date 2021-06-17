Two UL Lafayette Track and Field athletes head to U.S. Olympic trials

Two members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field team are looking to claim a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Senior Claire Meyers and 2016 All-American Morgann Leleux will compete at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The nine-day trials begin on Friday, June 18, and will run through June 27. NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage over eight nights, including six in primetime on NBC.

Meyers will compete in the women's javelin on Friday, June 25 at 3:00 pm. She qualified for the trials after posting a then-school record of 175 feet at the Crimson Tide Invitational in April.

Finals for the women's javelin is set for June 26 at 7:30 pm.

Leleux, who served as the alternate for the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, will try for her chance at the Tokyo Olympic Games during the pole vault competition on Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 pm.

The pole vault finals are set for June 26 at 7:40 pm.

Read more about these Olympics hopefuls, here.

