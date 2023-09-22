Trojans Take SBC Opener, Snap Cajuns Win Streak

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team fell to Troy in its Sun Belt Conference opener as the Trojans used a decisive advantage at the net – both offensively and defensively – to post a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-19) win on Thursday, September 21 at E.K. Long Gym.

Louisiana (9-6, 0-1 SBC) would be undone by the Trojans’ defense as the visitors threw up 14 blocks, accounting for the majority of the Cajuns’ 22 attack errors.

The Ragin’ Cajuns produced just as much firepower as Troy (3-8, 1-0 SBC), with the Trojans holding a slim 34-33 advantage in kills. However, Troy’s combination of Julia Brooks and Tori Hester, who both scored 12 kills, proved to be the difference.

The loss snapped Louisiana’s season-best, four-match winning streak. The Cajuns were unable to get the offense on track after nine errors in the opening set and hit .107 (33 K 22 E, 103 TA) in dropping the SBC opener to Troy for the second straight season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Trojans quickly stole the momentum in the match by throwing up four blocks during a 5-0 run in Set 1 that opened an 11-4 lead. The Cajuns would battle back within four points, 22-18, after a Celeste Darling kill only to have the Hester-Brooks combo account for three straight kills to bring Troy to set point.

A set-opening 6-0 run in Set 2 paved the way for the Trojans taking a commanding 2-0 lead. UL did rally starting with back-to-back kills of an over pass from Cami Hicks followed by an Emery Judkins score that made it 13-12.

Louisiana continued to chip away and drew even at 16-all after a combo block from Kara Barnes and Maddi Fritz, however Troy kept its distance with a tiebreaking kill from Brooks that was followed back-to-back blocks and an ace stretching the lead to 20-16.

The Trojans played with the lead from start-to-finish in the third set to wrap up the sweep. UL nearly erased another quick Troy start, closing within 4-3 after an ace from Hicks. Hester would be in on a block and served an ace of her own to create separation at 6-3.

The Cajuns could get no closer than two points thereafter, the last coming at 7-5 on a kill from Barnes. The Trojans followed with three straight winners for a 10-5 advantage and used the same sequence after an attack error from Hester allowed UL to close the deficit to 15-12.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Barnes and Darling led the Cajuns with eight kills apiece, both hitting .400-plus. Hicks and Judkins followed closely with six and five kills, respectively.

Barnes also led UL with five blocks which increased her career total to 291 as she narrows on joining Hicks in the 300-club.

Hicks was involved in one block leaving her just shy of the 300 career mark. She’ll enter the second match of the series on the doorstep of becoming the just the fourth Ragin’ Cajun in the rally scoring era to reach 300.

Fritz subbed in for an injured Siena DeCambra in Set 1 and wound up with 21 assists. She added three digs and three blocks to her stat line.

Troy’s defense was able to neutralize Shyia Richardson, Mya Wilson and Lauryn Hill who combined were held to just three kills on 39 attempts.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and Troy conclude the two-match Sun Belt Conference series at E.K. Long Gym on Friday, September 22 with first serve scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to gain a split on Sun Belt Opening Weekend and break a three-match losing streak to the Trojans at E.K. Long Gym.

A live broadcast of the match is available on ESPN+ while live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.

