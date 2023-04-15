Trojans Benefit From Free Passes To Defeat Louisiana, 9-6

LAFAYETTE – Kole Myers and Donovan Whibbs had two hits each and Troy capitalized on 15 free passes to claim a 9-6 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the opening game of a Sun Belt Conference series on Friday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

William Sullivan hit his 15th homer of the season with a two-out blast in the first inning while Brady Fuller (3-3) struck out 10 batters in 5.2 innings for Troy (24-11, 7-6 Sun Belt). Julian Brock went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBI while Max Marusak belted a solo home run in the ninth for Louisiana (24-11, 9-4 Sun Belt).

The Trojans, who benefited from nine walks, five hit batters and an error, opened the game with a 3-0 lead after Clay Stearns and Myers hit back-to-back RBI singles off Louisiana starter Jake Hammond (3-3).

Louisiana threatened in the bottom of the second after Carson Roccaforte led off with a walk and moved to third on Heath Hood’s infield single before Fuller induced a double play and eventual fly ball to hold the Ragin’ Cajuns to a run.

Troy plated a pair of runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to take an 8-3 lead before Kyle Mock scored on a double play in the eighth.

Brock hit a two-run double in the eighth to drive in Roccaforte and John Taylor before Marusak hit his fifth home run of the season off Troy reliever Zach Fruit.

Will Veillon added an RBI single for Louisiana. Hammond scattered four hits and struck out four in 3.1 innings with Taylor Parrett pitching 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The series will resume on Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest. Fans can listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel