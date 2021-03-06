Top-seeded Cajuns play USA in SBC quarterfinals

PENSECOLA — 4E. South Alabama vs. 1W. Louisiana | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | Talk Radio 960AM

It's a meeting with the fourth seeded South Alabama Jaguars out of the east for the Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt quarterfinals.

Louisiana is the top seed in the west, but also the overall number one seed after winning the team's first Sun Belt regular season title. The team solidified its championship with a 60-32 blowout win over Little Rock last Saturday. It was an emotional moment for a program who remembered a difficult 7-23 season just two years ago and the disappointment of their SBC semifinal game canceled by the pandemic a year ago.

"Some of the tough times we went through, not winning many games even before were kind of tough to see but those people stuck with us," said head coach Garry Brodhead. "The big question is can we grow it from here. I love what the other sports have won in the past, can we continue to grow it. It's not just about women's basketball, it's about the university."

Louisiana has won 13 straight games. The Cajuns did not face USA in the regular season due to a division-only conference schedule this year.

