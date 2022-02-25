Tide Turns in Third Inning as Alabama Upends Louisiana

LAFAYETTE – No. 2 Alabama used the third inning to create separation on the way to posting a 9-1 (5 inn.) win over No. 15 Louisiana in a nationally ranked matchup on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The loss snapped a season-opening, six-game win streak for the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1). The squad has a chance at gaining atonement for the defeat with another matchup against the Crimson Tide (10-0) scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27 in the Youngsville Mardi Gras Mambo.

Alabama took advantage of free passes – four walks and two hit by pitch – to break free from a 2-0 lead in the game-changing third inning. The visitors wound up posting seven runs in the frame, with key hits from pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and left fielder Jenna Johnson, to stretch its advantage to 9-0.

Louisiana’s pitchers buckled down in the final two innings, holding the Crimson Tide hitless the remainder of the night.

Maddie Hayden, who made a catch at the wall in left center and doubled earlier in the game, got the Ragin’ Cajuns on the board in the fourth inning when she singled home Laney Credeur who had doubled earlier in the inning.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early lead when Kaylee Tow delivered a two-run home run in the first inning. Meghan Schorman got a strikeout and pop out to leave a runner stranded at third.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had an opportunity to draw even in the second inning with runners standing on second and third base following Hayden’s double, but Kilfoyl induced a first-pitch ground out to escape unscathed.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: Ragin’ Cajuns pitchers held Alabama hitless over the final two innings.

1: Louisiana has made only one error over 155 chances (120 PO, 34 A, 1 E) through the first seven games. The squad played error-free for the third straight game.

3: Freshman Maddie Hayden picked a multiple-hit game for the third straight outing. She leads the team with three multiple-hit games on the young season.

4: Louisiana drew four walks marking the sixth consecutive game the lineup gained a free pass multiple times.

6: Stormy Kotzelnick extended her hitting streak to six games, taking over the team lead for the longest active hitting streak.

7: Over the past three games, Maddie Hayden has collected seven base hits (7-for-8, 5 RBI).

8: Louisiana’s pitching staff surrendered a season-high eight free bases (six walks, two hit by pitch).

20/14: For the season, The Ragin' Cajuns offense has drawn more walks (20) than they have struck out (14).

UP NEXT

No. 15 Louisiana makes the short trip to Youngsville – a mere 11 miles from the squad’s home base – to participate in the Youngsville Sports Complex’s Mardi Gras Mambo tournament from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 25-27.

The Ragin’ Cajuns begin tournament play on Friday facing Eastern Illinois (6-4) and St. Thomas (2-3) starting at 2 p.m. Both games will be played on the Supreme Rice Field.

The daily tournament passes provide access to tournament games on a specific day and are available for purchase online for $15. For direct access to the ticket portal, click here [secure.rec1.com].

Tickets can also be purchased onsite as a walk-up by credit card only. No cash will be accepted for ticket sales.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel