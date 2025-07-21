Tickets on sale for Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony

LAFAYETTE – Cajun Nation is invited to celebrate the rich tradition of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics as six new members are inducted into the prestigious Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, September 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The celebration will take place in the McElligott Club, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for a Happy Hour social, followed by the Hall of Fame program beginning at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to purchase tables and enjoy the evening alongside some of the greatest names in Ragin’ Cajuns history, including Ron Guidry, Jake Delhomme, Yvette Girouard, Brian Mitchell, and Hollis Conway. Limited tables are also available for seating with current Louisiana head coaches.

The 2025 Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame Class is composed of five former student-athletes who left an indelible mark on their programs, along with one iconic administrator who championed the connection between Cajuns past and present.

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

Brett Baer (2009–12) – Football

Baer etched his name into Cajun lore with a 50-yard game-winning field goal in the 2011 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – the program’s first bowl appearance. The NCAA’s all-time most accurate field goal kicker (90.0%) still holds school records for career field goals (45), points scored in a bowl game (22), and field goals in a season (20). A two-time All-Sun Belt pick at both kicker and punter, Baer led Louisiana in scoring in 2011 and 2012.

Kevin Brooks (1987–91) – Men’s Basketball

A dynamic scorer and rebounder, Brooks is one of only two Cajuns ever to amass over 2,000 points and 700 rebounds. A three-time All-American South Conference selection and 1991 NBA First Round Draft Pick, Brooks ranks fourth all-time in UL scoring (2,294 points) and led the Cajuns to multiple 20-win seasons. He later starred in Australia's NBL and now coaches professionally overseas.

Corey Coles (2001–03) – Baseball

Coles remains one of the program’s most complete hitters, boasting a career .369 batting average (second all-time). A two-time first-team All-Sun Belt outfielder and a dual-threat as a pitcher, he led Louisiana in nearly every major offensive category in 2003 before being drafted by the New York Mets. Coles spent six seasons in pro ball and returned to complete his UL degree.

Richard Ainley (2000–01) – Golf

A native of Kenya, Ainley set the program standard for scoring average (72.48) and won a school-record four individual tournament titles. He captured the 2000 Sun Belt individual championship and earned All-America recognition in 2001. Ainley was also named to the Sun Belt Conference’s 30-Year All-Time Team and twice earned All-Sun Belt and All-Louisiana honors.

Haley Hayden (2014–17) – Softball

A cornerstone of Louisiana’s nationally renowned softball program, Hayden is the Cajuns’ alltime leader in runs scored (251) and ranks among career leaders in hits, total bases, and RBI. A four-time All-Sun Belt and NFCA All-Region honoree, Hayden played in 224 consecutive games while helping UL to three NCAA Regional titles and a 2014 Women’s College World Series berth.

Dr. Ed Dugas – Administrator

A beloved educator and tireless supporter of Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics, Dr. Dugas served UL for over three decades and later founded the Athletic Network, an online hub connecting former UL athletes and staff. His post-retirement service includes organizing reunions, promoting history, and establishing endowed scholarships – continuing his impact on Cajun Nation for generations to come.