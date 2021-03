The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN unveil 2021 football schedule

The Sun Belt Conference and ESPN unveiled the league’s 2021 football schedule.

“Sun Belt football had a record breaking 2020 season and we look to build on that success in 2021,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “The Sun Belt had the most non-conference wins of any FBS Conference last year, won more than 80% of our bowl games and our great relationship with ESPN resulted in 26 million viewers watching Sun Belt football which was 175% more than in 2019.”

The 2021 season will mark the tenth consecutive year that every Sun Belt home game will be carried live on an ESPN platform.

2020 SBC Co-Champions Coastal Carolina and Louisiana headline the midweek portion of the television schedule with six games between the two programs featured on ESPN networks. 2019 Sun Belt Conference Champions App State and Arkansas State are also featured prominently with each scheduled for two games on an ESPN network.

ESPN Midweek Selections (Networks TBD) :

Thursday, October 7: Coastal Carolina @ Arkansas State

Tuesday, October 12: App State @ Louisiana

Thursday, October 14: Georgia Southern @ South Alabama

Wednesday, October 20: Coastal Carolina @ App State

Thursday, October 21: Louisiana @ Arkansas State

Thursday, October 28: Troy @ Coastal Carolina

Thursday, November 4: Georgia State @ Louisiana

Kickoff times and networks for games in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in early June. All other games, outside of midweek contests, will fall into ESPN’s 12 day selection process. Networks for midweek contests will be announced in the coming weeks.

UL Lafayette's Ragin Cajun's schedule is below:

Louisiana

9/4 at Texas

9/11 Nicholls State

9/18 Ohio

9/25 at Georgia Southern*

10/2 at South Alabama*

10/12 App State*

10/21 at Arkansas State*

10/30 Texas State*

11/4 Georgia State*

11/13 at Troy*

11/20 at Liberty

11/27 ULM*

* Sun Belt Conference game

2021 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule

Thursday, September 2

East Carolina vs App State#

Saturday, September 4

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

Citadel at Coastal Carolina

Gardner Webb at Georgia Southern

Army at Georgia State

Louisiana at Texas

ULM at Kentucky

Southern Miss at South Alabama

Baylor at Texas State

Southern at Troy

Saturday, September 11

App State at Miami

Memphis at Arkansas State

Kansas at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Georgia State at North Carolina

Nicholls State at Louisiana

South Alabama at Bowling Green

Texas State at Florida International

Liberty at Troy

Saturday, September 18

Elon at App State

Arkansas State at Washington

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Charlotte at Georgia State

Ohio at Louisiana

Jackson State at ULM

Alcorn State at South Alabama

Incarnate Word at Texas State

Troy at Southern Miss

Saturday, September 25

Marshall at App State

Arkansas State at Tulsa

UMASS at Coastal Carolina

Louisiana at Georgia Southern*

Georgia State at Auburn

Troy at ULM*

Texas State at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, October 2

App State at Georgia State*

Arkansas State at Georgia Southern*

ULM at Coastal Carolina*

Louisiana @ South Alabama*

Troy at South Carolina

Thursday, October 7

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State*

Saturday, October 9

Georgia Southern at Troy*

Georgia State at ULM*

South Alabama at Texas State*

Tuesday, October 12

App State at Louisiana*

Thursday, October 14

Georgia Southern at South Alabama*

Saturday, October 16

Liberty at ULM

Troy at Texas State*

Wednesday, October 20

Coastal Carolina at App State*

Thursday, October 21

Louisiana at Arkansas State*

Saturday, October 23

Texas State at Georgia State*

South Alabama at ULM*

Thursday, October 28

Troy at Coastal Carolina*

Saturday, October 30

ULM at App State*

Arkansas State at South Alabama*

Georgia State at Georgia Southern*

Texas State at Louisiana*

Thursday, November 4

Georgia State at Louisiana*

Saturday, November 6

App State at Arkansas State*

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

ULM at Texas State*

South Alabama at Troy*

Saturday, November 13

South Alabama at App State*

Arkansas State at ULM*

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina*

Georgia Southern at Texas State*

Louisiana at Troy*

Saturday, November 20

App State at Troy*

Arkansas State at Georgia State*

Texas State at Coastal Carolina*

BYU at Georgia Southern

ULM at LSU

Louisiana at Liberty

South Alabama at Tennessee

Saturday, November 27

Georgia Southern at App State*

Texas State at Arkansas State*

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama*

Troy at Georgia State*

ULM at Louisiana*

*Sun Belt Conference game

# at Bank of America Stadium

