Texas Takes Two from Louisiana Softball in Midweek Doubleheader

LAFAYETTE – A late-game push carried No. 25 Texas to the finish line in Game 1 and a seventh inning rally fell short for No. 23 Louisiana in Game 2 as the visiting Longhorns picked up a 10-2, 3-2 doubleheader sweep on Wednesday, March 16 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The doubleheader brought a close to a six-game homestand for Louisiana (15-7) and marked the first of three meetings in the month of March between the two programs. Texas (18-9-1) will host the Ragin’ Cajuns in a single game when the teams reconvene in Austin on Wednesday, March 30.

The opening contest was deadlocked at 2-2 through five innings with the teams swapping runs in the first and fourth inning, and both of the Longhorns tallies to that point being unearned.

Texas broke the tie – and in the process gained breathing room – in the sixth inning by loading the bases and later getting a three-run double from Janae Jefferson and three-run home run from McKenzie Parker to open a 9-2 advantage.

Kandra Lamb yielded only one hit through the first five innings and Maddie Hayden delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns in step with the Longhorns.

Estelle Czech worked 5-1/3 innings in relief, scattered three hits and struck out seven to steer Texas in the right direction until the uprising in the sixth inning.

In the nightcap, the Longhorns used a solo home in their first at bat (Mia Scott) and a pair of unearned runs in the third inning to establish a 3-0 lead.

Meghan Schorman finished her relief effort with four consecutive scoreless innings pitched to match Texas’ Hailey Dolcini and keep the Ragin’ Cajuns within striking distance.

Louisiana made a run at a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, starting with a Laney Credeur solo home run to lead off the frame. Kramer Eschete singled and Hayden doubled in succession to plate another run and slice the deficit to 3-2, but Dolcini closed with a strikeout to halt the Ragin’ Cajuns momentum.

Schorman scattered four hits over five innings in relief of Sam Landry who worked the first two innings and yielded a single hit and single run. It was an efficient effort for Schorman with 52 of her 68 pitches being strikes.

Eschete, who kept the seventh inning push alive, led Louisiana with a pair of hits increasing her doubleheader total to three. Hayden’s double to score Eschete gave her an RBI in both ends of the twinbill.

UP NEXT

No. 23 Louisiana returns to Sun Belt Conference play traveling to Statesboro, Ga., for a three-game series at Georgia Southern (6-13, 1-2 Sun Belt) from Friday-Sunday, March 18-20.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles are slated to meet at 5:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, 1:00 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday from Georgia Southern’s Eagle Field.

The entire series is being broadcast on ESPN+. Fans in the Acadiana region can also listen to the games on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM with Ian Auzenne and Bobby Neveaux providing commentary. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com]), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel