Talley enters the transfer portal

KATC
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 00:44:46-04

Ragin' Cajun outfield Kendall Talley entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Justin's World of Softball.

Talley was the second leading hitter for Louisiana in 2021, batting .343. She transferred to Louisiana after spending her freshman year at Lamar.

In 73 career games she hit .341
