Talley enters the transfer portal

Ragin' Cajun outfield Kendall Talley entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Justin's World of Softball.

Tuesday morning additions to the Transfer Tracker include @RaginCajunsSB OF Kendall Talley.



Talley finished second on the Cajuns' roster with a .343 batting average in 2021. She hit eight doubles & stolen fourteen bases.https://t.co/voiw78CvAN — JWOS (@JustinsWorldSB) June 29, 2021

Talley was the second leading hitter for Louisiana in 2021, batting .343. She transferred to Louisiana after spending her freshman year at Lamar.

In 73 career games she hit .341

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel