Sun Belt Conference Releases 2022-23 Men's Hoop Schedule

LAFAYETTE – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday, unveiling the matchups and dates of Louisiana’s 18-game league slate.

Louisiana, which reached the SBC Championship Game last season, will begin conference action on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina and conclude their regular-season matchups at home against South Alabama on Friday, Feb. 24.

Louisiana's schedule features home-and-home matchups with Sun Belt newcomer Southern Miss in addition to ULM, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Texas State and Troy.

In total, the league portion features three home Saturday games at the Cajundome beginning Jan. 7 against Georgia State and one Friday contest (Feb. 24).

Louisiana is slated to play all four of the Sun Belt’s new conference members during next season’s campaign.

The new matchups will begin with a visit to Norfolk, Va. to face the Old Dominion on Dec. 31.

Bob Marlin’s squad will travel to face the USM in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Feb. 9. The matchup will be the 45th in the all-time series and the second in two years after Louisiana defeated the then-Conference USA opponent 66-45 last season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will play host to Marshall on Feb. 4. The programs also matched up last season in Huntington.

Louisiana will close out the newcomers with a visit to James Madison on Feb. 18. The teams’ last meeting was Nov. 23, 2016 with Louisiana claiming an 82-70 victory.

The season will conclude with the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, Feb. 28, to Monday, March 6.

The remaining non-conference matchups, tip times and TV designations will be released at a later date.



Louisiana's Conference Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Thursday, December 29 – at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, December 31 – at Old Dominion

Thursday, January 5 – vs. Southern Miss

Saturday, January 7 – vs. Georgia State

Thursday, January 12 – at ULM

Saturday, January 14 – at South Alabama

Thursday, January 19 – at Arkansas State

Saturday, January 21 – at Texas State

Thursday, January 26 – vs. Troy

Saturday, January 28 – vs. Georgia Southern

Thursday, February 2 – vs. Texas State

Saturday, February 4 – vs. Marshall

Thursday February 9 – at Southern Miss

Saturday February 11 – at Troy

Thursday, February 16 – vs. ULM

Saturday, February 18 – at James Madison

Wednesday, February 22 – vs. Arkansas State

Friday, February 24 – vs. South Alabama

Season ticket prices have been set for the 2022-23 season with seats beginning at $100. Fans who are current season ticket holders may renew online at RaginCajuns.com/MBBTix [am.ticketmaster.com] or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2104.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel