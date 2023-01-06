Sun Belt Conference Home and Away Opponents Revealed for 2023 Season

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released Louisiana football’s home and away opponents for the 2023 season with the Ragin’ Cajuns hosting Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State and ULM at Cajun Field.

UL will hit the road to square off against Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama and Troy.

The complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule, including play dates, will be released by no later than March 1, 2023.

Season ticket renewals will be available later this month.

2023 Louisiana Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – Northwestern State

Sept. 16 – at UAB

Sept. 30 – at Minnesota

Oct. 14 – New Mexico State

SBC Home: Georgia State, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM

SBC Away: Arkansas State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Troy

