Sun Belt Baseball Tournament Moves to Single Elimination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After consultation with the head coaches, the Sun Belt tournament games committee will shift the Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship presented by Troy University to a single-elimination format beginning on Friday, May 27.

The decision was made following a significant weather delay on Wednesday and in consideration of Thursday’s weather forecast and student-athlete rest and recovery during postseason play.

The games committee must be confident that the double-elimination bracket would be completed prior to Sunday’s NCAA automatic qualifier deadline—and based on Wednesday’s weather delay and Thursday’s weather forecast it was not confident it could see that bracket to completion, necessitating the change to a single-elimination format.

The quarterfinals will be contested on Friday, May 27; the semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 28; and the championship game will remain at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 29.

Every tournament game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN+.

The Sun Belt Conference currently boasts the No. 6 RPI in the nation—trailing only the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and Conference USA.

South Alabama is the reigning Sun Belt tournament champion and owns a conference-best 13 all-time crowns. The Jaguars (65 RPI) are 1-of-5 Sun Belt baseball programs that currently rank among the Top 65 in the RPI, alongside Georgia Southern (10 RPI), Texas State (25 RPI), Coastal Carolina (27 RPI) and Louisiana (57 RPI). Sun Belt baseball programs have earned 17 NCAA berths over the past 10 seasons.

Friday, May 27 - Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: No. 6 Seed Troy vs. No. 3 Seed Coastal Carolina, 9:00 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2: No. 9 Seed App State vs. No. 2 Seed Georgia Southern. 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3: No. 5 Seed South Alabama vs. No. 4 Seed Louisiana, 4:00 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4: No. 10 Seed ULM vs. No. 1 Seed Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 – Semifinals

Semifinal 1: Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 2, 3:00 p.m.

Semifinal 2: Winner Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal 4, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 – Championship Game

Championship Game: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2, 1:00 p.m.

