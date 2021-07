Sun Belt announces women's conference schedule

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2021-22 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

The women’s teams will play a 16-game conference slate, with each team opening its conference season on Thursday, Dec. 30. 2021 Sun Belt Conference tournament champion Troy will host Coastal Carolina to headline opening day action.

The season will conclude with all 12 teams competing in the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Wednesday, March 2, to Monday, March 7.

During the conference regular season, conference games will primarily be played on Thursdays and Saturdays between Thursday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 26. In the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship, the top four teams will earn byes to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday, March 4. The remaining eight teams will open the tournament with a quadruple header on Wednesday, March 2, with games tipping from 11:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET. The semifinals are set for Sunday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET, with the final slated for 1 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7. All tournament games will be available on ESPN+, with the championship game to be televised on ESPNU.

Last year, Troy won three games in as many days—including a 73-65 victory over Louisiana in the championship game—to claim its third conference tournament title over the past six seasons.

Here's the UL schedule:

Louisiana

12/30 UT Arlington

1/1 Texas State

1/6 at Arkansas State

1/8 at Little Rock

1/13 Troy

1/15 at South Alabama

1/20 at App State

1/22 at Coastal Carolina

1/29 ULM

2/3 Little Rock

2/5 Arkansas State

2/10 at Texas State

2/12 at UT Arlington

2/19 at ULM

2/24 Georgia State

2/26 Georgia Southern

Team-by-Team Schedules

App State

12/30 at South Alabama

1/1 at Troy

1/6 Georgia State

1/8 Georgia Southern

1/13 at Arkansas State

1/15 at Little Rock

1/20 Louisiana

1/22 ULM

1/26 Coastal Carolina

1/29 at Coastal Carolina

2/5 at UT Arlington

2/10 at Georgia Southern

2/12 at Georgia State

2/19 Texas State

2/24 Troy

2/26 South Alabama

Arkansas State

12/30 at Georgia Southern

1/1 Georgia State

1/6 Louisiana

1/8 ULM

1/13 App State

1/15 Coastal Carolina

1/20 at South Alabama

1/22 at Troy

1/27 UT Arlington

1/29 Texas State

2/3 at ULM

2/5 at Louisiana

2/12 at Little Rock

2/19 Little Rock

2/24 at Texas State

2/26 at UT Arlington

Coastal Carolina

12/30 at Troy

1/1 at South Alabama

1/6 Georgia Southern

1/8 Georgia State

1/13 at Little Rock

1/15 at Arkansas State

1/20 ULM

1/22 Louisiana

1/26 at App State

1/29 App State

2/5 at Texas State

2/10 at Georgia State

2/12 at Georgia Southern

2/19 UT Arlington

2/24 South Alabama

2/26 Troy

Georgia Southern

12/30 Arkansas State

1/1 at Little Rock

1/6 at Coastal Carolina

1/8 at App State

1/13 Texas State

1/15 UT Arlington

1/22 at Georgia State

1/27 Troy

1/29 South Alabama

2/5 at Georgia State

2/10 App State

2/12 Coastal Carolina

2/17 at South Alabama

2/19 at Troy

2/24 at ULM

2/26 at Louisiana

Georgia State

12/30 Little Rock

1/1 at Arkansas State

1/6 at App State

1/8 at Coastal Carolina

1/13 UT Arlington

1/15 Texas State

1/22 Georgia Southern

1/27 South Alabama

1/29 Troy

2/5 at Georgia Southern

2/10 Coastal Carolina

2/12 App State

2/17 at Troy

2/19 at South Alabama

2/24 at Louisiana

2/26 at ULM

Little Rock

12/30 at Georgia State

1/1 Georgia Southern

1/6 ULM

1/8 Louisiana

1/13 Coastal Carolina

1/15 App State

1/20 at Troy

1/22 at South Alabama

1/27 Texas State

1/29 UT Arlington

2/3 at Louisiana

2/5 at ULM

2/12 Arkansas State

2/19 at Arkansas State

2/24 at UT Arlington

2/26 at Texas State

ULM

12/30 Texas State

1/1 UT Arlington

1/6 at Little Rock

1/8 at Arkansas State

1/13 South Alabama

1/15 at Troy

1/20 at Coastal Carolina

1/22 at App State

1/29 at Louisiana

2/3 Arkansas State

2/5 Little Rock

2/10 at UT Arlington

2/12 at Texas State

2/19 Louisiana

2/24 Georgia Southern

2/26 Georgia State

South Alabama

12/30 App State

1/1 Coastal Carolina

1/6 at UT Arlington

1/8 at Texas State

1/13 at ULM

1/15 Louisiana

1/20 Arkansas State

1/22 Little Rock

1/27 at Georgia State

1/29 at Georgia Southern

2/5 at Troy

2/12 Troy

2/17 Georgia Southern

2/19 Georgia State

2/24 at Coastal Carolina

2/26 at App State

UT Arlington

12/30 at Louisiana

1/1 at ULM

1/6 South Alabama

1/8 Troy

1/13 at Georgia State

1/15 at Georgia Southern

1/20 Texas State

1/22 at Texas State

1/27 at Arkansas State

1/29 at Little Rock

2/5 App State

2/10 ULM

2/12 Louisiana

2/19 at Coastal Carolina

2/24 Little Rock

2/26 Arkansas State

Texas State

12/30 at ULM

1/1 at Louisiana

1/6 Troy

1/8 South Alabama

1/13 at Georgia Southern

1/15 at Georgia State

1/20 at UT Arlington

1/22 UT Arlington

1/27 at Little Rock

1/29 at Arkansas State

2/5 Coastal Carolina

2/10 Louisiana

2/12 ULM

2/19 at App State

2/24 Arkansas State

2/26 Little Rock

Troy

12/30 Coastal Carolina

1/1 App State

1/6 at Texas State

1/8 at UT Arlington

1/13 at Louisiana

1/15 ULM

1/20 Little Rock

1/22 Arkansas State

1/27 at Georgia Southern

1/29 at Georgia State

2/5 South Alabama

2/12 at South Alabama

2/17 Georgia State

2/19 Georgia Southern

2/24 at App State

2/26 at Coastal Carolina