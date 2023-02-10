Stewart Scores Season-High 17 in Loss at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Louisiana women’s basketball sophomore Mariah Stewart poured in a season-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Ragin’ Cajuns battled in a 65-59 defeat at James Madison at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native also added six rebounds, her second-highest total this season, while Tamera Johnson registered her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

In her first game since Jan. 26, Lanay Wheaton registered her 10th double-digit scoring performance as Sherry Porter added eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Dukes (19-6, 9-4 SBC) jumped out to an early lead after the first quarter, 13-6, before heading into the half with a 32-23 advantage. In the third, the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-11, 8-5 SBC) mounted their comeback as they outscored JMU, 18-12, to cut the lead to 44-41.

Louisiana kept its foot on the gas in the final frame and kept the game within striking distance.

With under a minute to play, Stewart cut the lead to five with a layup before Johnson recorded a steal on the inbound pass and Wheaton buried a jumper from the left wing to trim the lead to three.

Down the stretch, the Dukes converted on five of their six free throw attempts to thwart the comeback.

The Ragin’ Cajuns dominated the paint, outscoring the Dukes, 30-12, while the bench provided a spark with 35 points.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana continues its four-game road trip with a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at South Alabama before trekking to ULM on Feb. 16 and Arkansas State on Feb. 18.

