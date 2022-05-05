Special Events Planned For Louisiana-UTA Baseball Weekend

LAFAYETTE – With the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team making its first appearance on its home field since before the Easter holiday, several events will take place during the weekend in its Sun Belt Conference series against UT Arlington at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Prior to Friday's opener, Louisiana will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ragin' Cajuns 1972 Southland Conference Championship team with an on-field presentation along with ceremonial first pitch.

On Saturday, Our Lady of Lourdes will sponsor the annual "Strikeout for Stroke" with a special check presentation made at the conclusion of the game.

The traditional Mother's Day First Pitch will occur prior to Sunday's finale with mothers of Ragin' Cajuns players throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to their sons.

Each Sunday is Family Day at Russo Park. Kids will be able to go onto the field for pre-game and line up with the team for the National Anthem. After the game, kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases.

All youth league players who wear their team jersey to Sunday's game will be able to receive a group rated ticket for $6 in the bleacher sections. Tickets can be purchased at the Cajundome Ticket Office or Russo Park Ticket Office on gameday.

The series between Louisiana and UTA will begin on Friday at 6 p.m., with Saturday's game scheduled for 4 p.m. and Sunday's finale at 1. Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to all three games on KPEL-FM (96.5), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available at CajunStats.com.

