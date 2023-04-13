Southeastern defeats UL Baseball 5-4, snaps 6 game win streak

Southeastern defeats UL Baseball 5-4 on Wednesday.

The loss for Louisiana, snapping a 6 game win streak.

Next up for the Cajuns, they will host Troy this weekend for a 3 game series. First pitch Friday is set for 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel