Southeastern defeats UL Baseball 5-4, snaps 6 game win streak

Max Marusak UL BSB Grand Slam.jpg
Posted at 11:49 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 00:49:17-04

Southeastern defeats UL Baseball 5-4 on Wednesday.

The loss for Louisiana, snapping a 6 game win streak.

Next up for the Cajuns, they will host Troy this weekend for a 3 game series. First pitch Friday is set for 6 pm.

