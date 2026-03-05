Softball's Weekend Schedule in Oklahoma Adjusted

NORMAN, Okla. – Due to the weather forecast for the Norman, Oklahoma area on Friday, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team's participation in the Okana Invitational at Love's Field has been pushed back one day.

The Ragin' Cajuns (14-8) will not play Friday, but instead will play Abilene Christian (2-17) and No. 4-ranked Oklahoma (20-2) once daily on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

Louisiana meets ACU in the tournament opener on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. before closing the day with a 5:00 p.m. matchup with the host-Sooners. On Sunday, the Ragin' Cajuns play a twinbill against the same two teams starting at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can listen to each game in the Lafayette area on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network app with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary. The Oklahoma matchups will be televised on SECN+.

Okana Invitational Updated Schedule (including OU games)

Saturday, March 7

11:30 am — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

2:00 p.m. — Abilene Christian vs Oklahoma

5:00 p.m. — Louisiana vs Oklahoma

Sunday, March 8

10:00 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Louisiana vs Oklahoma

3:00 p.m. — Abilene Christian vs Oklahoma

Fans that purchased tickets for the games originally scheduled for Friday, must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. All original tickets purchased for Saturday will be valid for entry for all updated games.

