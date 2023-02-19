Slow Start Dooms Louisiana at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Louisiana women’s basketball fell to the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 69-59, Saturday night at First National Bank Arena.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (16-12, 10-6 SBC) struggled from the onset as they were outscored 21-2 in the first quarter, and Arkansas State (10-17, 5-11 SBC) took a 36-16 advantage into the half.

Louisiana began chipping away at the lead in the third as they were a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Red Wolves, 15-10. The defense stepped up big as it limited Arkansas State to 3-of-15 from the field.

In the fourth, the Red Wolves built up its lead to 14 with 7:32 remaining, but the Cajuns answered with a 9-2 run to cut the lead to seven.

However, it would be the closest Louisiana would get as the Red Wolves rebuilt their advantage back to 14 with 27 seconds to go before Lanay Wheaton hit a 3-pointer and Alicia Blanton made a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

Tamera Johnson led the way for Louisiana as she posted her seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Her 16-point performance marked the 19th time this season she has scored in double figures.

Destiny Rice added 10 points and cleaned up the glass with a career-high eight rebounds. Wheaton scored 10 points and added three rebounds and a steal.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns return to the Cajundome on Wednesday against Texas State at 5 p.m. before hosting their regular season finale versus Southern Miss at 5 p.m. on Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel