Skipper named to Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

OKLAHOMA CITY – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns safety Tyree Skipper joined a list of 35 players named to the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association announced on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.

Skipper, a redshirt senior and preseason first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, played in nine games for Louisiana in 2024 before missing the final five games during to injury. Despite the injury, the New Orleans native earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and recorded 41 tackles while tying for the team lead with four interceptions.

He earned his way into the starting lineup against Wake Forest and posted five tackles with a fourth-quarter interception to preserve the lead in an eventual 41-38 victory. Skipper added five unassisted tackles and a pair of interceptions in a win over App State.

Louisiana, which posted its fourth 10-win season in the past six years, will officially report for fall camp on Friday with its first practice set for August 2. The Ragin’ Cajuns will open the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on August 30 when it entertains American Conference member Rice.

