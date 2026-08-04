Single-game tickets now on sale

LAFAYETTE – Single-game tickets for Louisiana Football's six Saturday home games at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium are currently on sale, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Louisiana opens its second season in the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium on September 5 against Lamar in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic. The Ragin’ Cajuns will host American Conference member UAB (Sept. 19) in non-conference play before facing Arkansas State (Oct. 3), Troy (Oct. 17), South Alabama (Nov. 7) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 21) in Sun Belt Conference play.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $30 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

SINGLE-GAME PARKING AND TAILGATING SPOTS NOW AVAILABLE

Fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis starting at just $20. Make your gameday experience even better by purchasing a single-game tailgate spot .

RAGIN’ $15 PACKAGE AVAILABLE IN 2026

Calling all faculty, family, and fanatics! New this season, Louisiana Athletics is offering $15 single-game tickets in designated sections for the following groups:

Faculty - Section 127

Families - Section 113

Fanatics - Section 105

Grab your fellow coworkers, relatives, and your die-hard Cajuns fan to take advantage of this special offer! Be on the lookout for the same deal to happen at all other ticketed sports this season. Tickets for each home game will go on sale two weeks before the game. Faculty and staff, be on the lookout for an email sent to your staff email with a link to your ticket deal.

BUY SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for Ragin’ Cajuns football are now on sale, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for the 2026 season. The six-game home schedule features non-conference matchups against Lamar and UAB, along with Sun Belt Conference foes Arkansas State, Troy, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina.

Fans can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the upcoming football season or call (337) 482-4685 for more information.

MOBILE PARKING HERE FOR 2026 SEASON

As part of its continued commitment to providing a faster, safer and more convenient game-day experience, Louisiana Athletics is transitioning to mobile parking passes beginning with the 2026 season. With fans already using mobile tickets for entry, moving parking passes to a digital format creates a more seamless experience from arrival to kickoff.

Easy Access

Parking passes will be available directly on your smartphone through your Cajuns Account, eliminating the need for paper hangtags. Digital passes help reduce the chance of a pass being lost, stolen or forgotten on game day.

Simple Management

Fans can conveniently access, download or transfer their parking passes at any time through the #GeauxCajuns app or their Cajuns Account, making it easy to share parking with family and friends when needed.

Greater Flexibility

Mobile parking allows Louisiana Athletics to distribute parking passes quickly once schedules are finalized. If game dates or kickoff times change, updates are reflected automatically in your digital wallet, ensuring you always have the most current information.

Important Information

This transition applies only to standard parking passes. Tailgating passes will continue to be issued as physical hangtags and distributed using the same process as in previous seasons.