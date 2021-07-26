Shane Vallot Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

LAFAYETTE – Center Shane Vallot has been named to the 2021 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, the award’s committee announced on Friday. Vallot is one of three centers from the Sun Belt Conference recognized on the list.

Vallot started in all of Louisiana’s games at center and picked up Third Team All-Sun Conference honors at the end of the season. He was a member of an offensive line that finished the year ranked fifth nationally and first in the Sun Belt in tackles-for-loss allowed (3.64) and seventh nationally and first in the league in sacks allowed (0.82).

The line also opened up Louisiana's rushing attack, which ranked 21st in the nation with 213.0 yards per contest. The unit was named a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist for their outstanding play.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $4.8 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.

Louisiana Football opens the 2021 season and the fourth year of the Billy Napier era on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.In total, six Ragin' Cajuns games, four of which will be played at Cajun Field, have been selected for national broadcasts during the 2021 season. To view the team's complete schedule, click here [ragincajuns.com] .Fans are encouraged to secure tickets now, which includes six games at Cajun Field. More information can be obtained by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME, (337) 265-2170, or by visiting the office in-person.The Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation is excited to announce reduced tailgating prices for the 2021 season. For more information on securing a tailgate or RV spot, call the RCAF office at (337) 851-7223 or email RCAF@louisiana.edu.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB) to stay up-to-date on Louisiana Football.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel