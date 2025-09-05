SFA Turns the Tables on Louisiana Midway Through Second Set

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team had the momentum slip from its grasp midway through the second set and host-SFA rode the shift to a come-from-behind 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22) win on Thursday, September 4 in the opening match of the SFA Tournament at Shelton Gym.

Ahead 1-0 in the match following a set-ending 6-2 run in the opening frame, Louisiana (3-1) picked up where it left off forging ahead 5-2 in Set 2 after kills from Grace Sweeney and Jazmine Gaston.

The Ragin’ Cajuns remained ahead 11-10 in another back-and-forth start – after batting through 10 ties and five lead changes in Set 1 – before the Ladyjacks made a move to avoid falling into a two-set hole. SFA used a block and three kills during a 5-0 run that allowed the hosts to break free from an 11-all tie.

From there, SFA used its side out game, particularly in the latter stages, to first even the match and then grab the lead.

The LadyJacks, who sided out at 65 percent for the match, stretched out their 16-13 margin in Set 2 by preventing UL from earning consecutive points until they reached set point at 24-17 following a combo block from Kyanna Creecy and Ilana De Assis.

In the Set 3 battle for the match lead, Louisiana lessened the gap to 10-9 after a Marlee Ervin kill capped off three straight winners. The Cajuns’ progress was halted, though, as the SFA advantage grew to 22-13 before they could notch consecutive points again.

The Ragin’ Cajuns rediscovered rhythm late in Set 4 getting three different instances of consecutive rallies won to rally from a 19-13 deficit, the latter a kill from Cailin Demps and combo block from Jamzine Gaston and Lindsey Henry trimming the deficit to 23-21.

SFA countered with two timely side outs over the final three rallies to secure match point and come away victorious in its home opener.

Louisiana saw its season-opening, three-match win streak snapped and the Ladyjacks kept their stronghold on the all-time series winning for the 13th consecutive meeting dating back to 1989.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were held to a season-low .155 hitting percentage (46 K, 23 E, 148 TA) while the Ladyjacks’ hit .301 (61 K, 18 E, 143 TA) for the highest mark for the opposition on the young season.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

The opposite hitters continued to pace the Ragin’ Cajuns offensive efforts as Gaston (11 kills) and Demps (10 kills) both reached double digits in kills and combined to land 21 kills.

It was the third straight match in double digits for Demps who increased her team-leading season total to 48 kills (3.0/set).

Ervin and Sweeney followed closely from their outside hitter position scoring nine and eight kills, respectively.

Louisiana tallied a season-high six blocks (0 BS, 12 BA), Gaston leading the way with four blocks and Henry and Chelsea Gilmore involved in three apiece.

Nene Hawkins (17 assists) and Ryleigh Garis (16 assists) combined for 33 of the team’s 43 assists. Kennedy Gustafson tallied a match-high tying 16 digs and Ervin collected her season-high of 12 digs.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana continues play at the SFA Tournament on Friday, September 5 facing Sam Houston in the final match of the day at 7:00 p.m. inside Shelton Gym in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bearkats meet for the first time since the 2018 Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at E.K. Long Gym. Louisiana has won three of the last five matchups dating back to the 2010 season.

Fans can track the progress of Friday’s contest with live stats at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com] and Twitter updates at @RaginCajunsVB [x.com] .

