Second Quarter Shift Lifts Jackson State Past Louisiana in Preseason WNIT

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit in its second game of the week-long Preseason WNIT, falling 70-41 to Jackson State on Wednesday, November 16 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Jackson State (2-2) held Louisiana (1-3) to four points in the second quarter in building the double-digit edge and the Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t able to lower the deficit as the squad’s shooting percentage remained below 25 percent the rest of the way.

For the second straight day the Ragin’ Cajuns jumped out to a quick lead with a Lanay Wheaton jumper and Tamera Johnson triple resulting in a 5-0 lead just over two minutes in. Wilnie Joseph fed Caira Wren for a backdoor layup and an 8-5 lead at the 5:55 mark, prompting a JSU timeout.

The lead changed hands three times after the four-minute mark with Mariah Stewart converting a layup at 3:38 for a 10-9 lead. However, a minute later the Tigers regained the lead then a three-point make from Areyanna Hutner later extended the advantage to 16-10 with 53 seconds remaining before the quarter break.

Johnson sank a jumper at 8:32 of the second quarter to cut the JSU lead to 18-14 only to have the Tigers use a pair of transition baskets and defensive stops to spark a 6-0 run that upped the lead to 24-14 and forced a UL timeout at the 6:06 mark.

The Ragin’ Cajuns had ample opportunity chip away at a 26-16 deficit before halftime but were unable to produce any offense of their own during a five-minute JSU scoring drought.

With a 6-for-6 stretch from the floor early in the third quarter the Tigers were able to stretch their lead over 20 points at 41-20 by the media timeout.

Louisiana made a push late in the fourth quarter to lower the deficit below 20 points after an Imani Rothschild layup on the break completed a 6-0 run and made it 59-37 with 4:15 left to play.

In addition to having the advantage in field goal shooting, finishing at 45 percent, Jackson State took advantage of its turnovers forced by outscoring the Ragin’ Cajuns 22-8 in points off of turnovers.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Johnson paced Louisiana’s scoring efforts with nine points. Wheaton followed closely with eight points to go along with a team-leading five rebounds and two assists.

Stewart stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and three steals in 17 minutes of play.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana completes play in the Preseason WNIT back home on Sunday, November 20 hosting Texas Tech at the Cajundome. The Ragin' Cajuns first-ever home game with the Red Raiders is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 p.m. live on ESPN Plus.

Admission to the Texas Tech game – and all home games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public.

Louisiana Athletics is encouraging fans to donate canned food items for families in need for Thanksgiving by dropping off donations in the lobby of the Cajundome on Sunday. Also, a custom Ragin' Cajuns jersey giveaway will be held with one UL student and one general winner chosen.

