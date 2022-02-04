Second Half Surge Propels Louisiana Men’s Basketball Past Little Rock

LAFAYETTE – Sophomore Jordan Brown scored 15 points in the second half as Louisiana Men’s Basketball (10-10, 5-5 SBC) cruised past Little Rock, 75-51 Thursday night at the Jack Stephen’s Center.

Brown totaled 20 points in the contest on an efficient 9-12 performance from the floor. The Roseville, Calif. native finished just one rebound shy of a double-double.

The sophomore’s frontcourt pair, junior forward Theo Akwuba, scored 11 points and also grabbed nine rebounds in addition to a pair of blocks.

Led by the duo, the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Trojans (7-12, 2-5 SBC) 46-14 in the paint and outrebounded the home team 41-18.

Louisiana’s outside threat Kentrell Garnett notched three triples to record nine points in 21 minutes.

Sophomore guard Durey Cadwell tallied seven points, two rebounds and two assists to aid the Vermillion and White.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ defense severely hampered the Trojans out of the gate, but were unable to find an offensive rhythm themselves as Garnett’s first 3-pointer of the night gave Louisiana a 9-7 lead with nearly nine minutes elapsed.

With five and a half minutes remaining in the half, Brown converted a three-point play that stretched the lead to five.

Little Rock retook the lead with a quick 7-0 burst, but the Ragin’ Cajuns scored the last eight points of the opening 20 minutes to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room. The five-point advantage was the largest of the opening half.

Garnett quickly set the tone as the teams returned to the floor. The freshman found some space and buried his second triple to extend the lead to eight.

With just under 16 minutes remaining, Brown threw down an alley-oop pass from Trajan Wesley. Following the emphatic play, the sophomore accounted for Louisiana’s next six points.

After Brown’s personal feat, Garnett sank his third triple to spark a 10-2 run that ballooned the lead to 16 with just under nine minutes left.

The Trojans stopped the punishment with a 3-pointer, but the Ragin’ Cajuns' offense wasn’t finished as they strung together another 14-3 run. The second scoring streak gave Louisiana a 66-41 lead at the 3:49 mark.

The Ragin’ Cajuns reserves handled the remaining minutes and pushed the score to its final tally.

Louisiana will wrap up the road trip at 7 p.m. Saturday when it travels to Jonesboro, Ark. to face Arkansas State. The contest will be available to be live-streamed on ESPN+.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel