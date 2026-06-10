Scott named SBC postgraduate scholarship recipient

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the eight student-athletes selected to receive the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Scholarships.

Arkansas State’s Sarah Millard (Women’s Tennis) and Louisiana’s Caemon Scott (Men’s Track and Field) were the top honorees, each receiving a $9,750 scholarship.

Scott, a five-year letterwinner for the Ragin’ Cajuns as a sprinter for the men’s track and field team, is a seven-time All-Sun Belt honoree and the conference’s 400m indoor champion in 2026. Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication with a minor in criminal justice and plans to attend the Allan “Bud” Selig Sports Law and Business Program at Arizona State University with the goal of earning a law degree and becoming an athletic director.

Millard, a four-year letterwinner for the Red Wolves, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her areas of scholarly interest include human anatomy, physiology, psychopathology, neuromuscular rehabilitation, developmental psychology and research. Millard plans to pursue her Ph.D. in occupational therapy and has been accepted to Arkansas State University’s Occupational Therapy Doctoral program.

"We are honored to recognize these decorated Sun Belt student-athletes and to provide postgraduate scholarship support as they continue to pursue their education,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.

As the overall female and male postgraduate award winners, Millard and Scott will be formally recognized at the Sun Belt Conference Honors Banquet in conjunction with the Sun Belt Fall Meetings on October 13, 2026 in Atlanta.

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