Schedule Set for the 2022 Louisiana Volleyball Season

LAFAYETTE – The 2022 season schedule for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team was revealed on Wednesday (June 1, 2022).

Year No. 2 with head coach Kristi Gray is highlighted by the return of the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic to Earl K. Long Gym, non-conference road trips to Michigan, New York, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, plus eight Sun Belt matches at home including the showdown with Texas State.

The first opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of the team will be during the Red and White Scrimmage on Aug. 17 at 6:00 p.m. at E.K. Long.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who travel to Mississippi State for an exhibition match on Aug. 20, officially start the season the following weekend (Aug. 26-27) on the road with a tournament in East Lansing, Mich., at Michigan State competing against Eastern Michigan, the host-Spartans and Fairfield.

September begins with the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at Earl K. Long Gym (Sept. 2-3) as Louisiana welcomes North Dakota State, UTRGV, and UTSA for its home-opening weekend.

Louisiana finishes non-conference play on the road starting with a midweek trip to Lamar on Sept. 6, travels to Queens, N.Y., for a tournament hosted by St. John’s (Sept. 9-10), and then meets Alabama and Abilene Christian on TCU’s campus from Sept. 16-17.

The Sun Belt Conference schedule changes to a two-match series against the same opponent as the league adds four new members this fall. The Ragin’ Cajuns open conference play at Troy, on Sept. 22-23, before meeting long-time conference foe Arkansas State in the SBC home opener Sept. 29-30.

Back-to-back battles with last season’s Sun Belt division winners, Texas State (Oct. 7-8) and South Alabama (Oct. 13-14), kicks off the month of October.

The final two home series feature two SBC newcomers as Old Dominion (Oct. 20-21) and Southern Miss (Nov. 3-4) visit E.K. Long.

Regular season play concludes on the road in Boone, N.C., at App State from Nov. 11-12, then Louisiana travels to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament set for Nov. 17-20 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.

Admission to all Louisiana Volleyball matches held at Earl K. Long Gym is free.

Membership in the newly formed Back Reaux Club, which provides a variety of benefits based on giving levels and includes premium courtside seating, is currently available. Fans are encouraged to sign up in advance of the home opener by visiting RaginCajuns.com/BackReaux.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

Much like the success experienced in her five-year tenure at Odessa College prior to Louisiana, Kristi Gray orchestrated instant success with the Ragin' Cajuns (15-11, 9-7 Sun Belt) in the 2021 season.

Boosted by a clean sweep of the first round of SBC West Division play, which included the program's first-ever win over Texas State in San Marcos, Louisiana started conference play 6-1 and was in contention for the division title entering the month of November.

Louisiana operated one of the Sun Belt's most efficient and exciting offenses by utilizing Gray's up-tempo system. The team led the conference in hitting percentage through Oct. 23, remaining in the Top 5 through the season's end and finishing at .230 which is the program's rally era record.

The Ragin’ Cajuns return many key pieces to their productive offense including the leading point producers in outside hitters Kelsey Bennett and Coco Gillett, bring back the one-two middle blocker punch of Kara Barnes and Cami Hicks, and have setters Siena DeCambra and Reka Kotorman to once again guide the offense.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball 2022 Schedule

Aug. 17 – RED & WHITE SCRIMAGE – 6:00 p.m.

Aug. 20 – at Mississippi State (exhibition) – 6:00 p.m.

Aug. 26 – vs. Eastern Michigan# – 11:00 a.m. (CDT)

Aug. 26 – at Michigan State# – 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Aug. 27 – vs. Fairfield# – 9:00 a.m. (CDT)

Sept. 2 – NORTH DAKOTA STATE$ – 9:00 a.m.

Sept. 2 – UTRGV$ – 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 – UTSA$ – 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Lamar – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 – vs. Bryant% – 12:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 9 – vs. Southeastern Louisiana% – 4:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 10 – at St. John’s% – 1:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sept. 16 – vs. Alabama^ – 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 – vs. Abilene Christian^ – 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Troy* - 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 23 – at Troy* - 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 29 – ARKANSAS STATE* - 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 30 – ARKANSAS STATE* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 – TEXAS STATE* – 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 – TEXAS STATE* - 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at South Alabama* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 14 – at South Alabama* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 20 – OLD DOMINION* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 21 – OLD DOMINION* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 28 – at ULM* - 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 29 – at ULM* - 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 3 – SOUTHERN MISS* – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 4 – SOUTHERN MISS* – 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 – at App State* - 5:00 p.m. (CST)

Nov. 12 – at App State* - 1:00 p.m. (CST)

Nov. 17-20 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament – Foley, Ala.

# - Michigan State Tournament (East Lansing, Mich.)

$ - Sawyer Camillo Classic (Lafayette, La.)

% - St. John’s Tournament (Queens, N.Y.)

^ - TCU Tournament (Fort Worth, Texas)

* - Sun Belt Conference match

Home matches in BOLD CAPS are played at Earl K. Long Gym (500 E. St. Mary Blvd.)

