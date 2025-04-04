Schedule Revised for Louisiana-Troy Softball Series

TROY, Ala. – Due to forecasted inclement weather that’s expected to pass through the Troy, Alabama region on Sunday, the Sun Belt Conference Softball series between Louisiana and Troy has changed to a Friday-Saturday format.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (18-17, 4-5 SBC) and Trojans (23-16, 3-6 SBC) are still scheduled to open the series at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4 at the Troy Softball Complex in Troy, Alabama.

Based upon Sunday’s weather forecast, the two teams will now play a 1:00 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, April 5 to conclude the series.

Live coverage of the entire series is available on ESPN+, the Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network (The Goat 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Sports app) and CajunStats.com.

Louisiana plays its third SBC road series in four weeks while in Troy. The weekend set closes out the first half of league play in the Sun Belt.

It's the 10th all-time series in Troy between the Cajuns and Trojans. UL seeks its first road SBC series win (lost at Marshall & Coastal).

The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off one of their top weekends of offensive production, batting .322 with 12 extra base hits (7 doubles, triple, 4 HR) at Coastal Carolina (March 28-30), and the squad’s first midweek win of the season shutting out LA Tech on Wednesday.

REVISED SERIES SCHEDULE

Louisiana at Troy

April 4-5, 2025 // Troy Softball Complex

Friday, April 4 – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 (DH) – 1:00 and 3:00pm

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Facebook (/ RaginCajunsSB [facebook.com] ), Twitter ( @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com] ) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.