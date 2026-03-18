Red-Hot Cajuns Host SLU Looking to Extend Win Streak

Riding its longest winning streak in seven seasons, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Tennis team continues its March homestand on Wednesday, March 18 when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana in a 6:00 p.m. match at Cajun Courts.

Louisiana (9-3) opened the homestand – which keeps the team at home through April 1 – last Saturday with a 4-0 sweep of Southern Miss, extending its current streak to seven matches dating back to February 14. The run marks the program’s longest stretch of victories since the Ragin’ Cajuns won eight straight to begin the 2020 spring dual match season.

The recent surge has been led by Angelique Berrat and Martina Della Gora who have both been undefeated (6-0) on Courts 1 and 4, respectively.

Safia Zenbi helped spark Louisiana’s latest wins during the stretch. At Nicholls, she delivered the first singles point after the Colonels claimed the doubles point, helping the Cajuns seize momentum in the eventual 6-1 victory. She also played a role in securing the doubles point and clinching the match during the shutout win over Southern Miss.

Berrat has posted an 8-1 overall singles record this spring and carries a six-match winning streak on Court 1. Della Gora has also been dominant, compiling a 7-1 mark overall and winning six straight matches while anchoring Court 4.

Louisiana has also found success in doubles, highlighted by the tandem of Berrat and Nina Krecklenberg, who lead the team with a 6-2 record together this season.

SLU (9-3) is paced in singles by Adriana Tirado’s 9-2 record and the tandem of Mariam Tetradze and Paige Duncan with equally impressive 7-2 marks. Tirado and Tetradze boast the Lions’ best doubles mark at 7-3.

Both sides have been strong in singles action this spring: Louisiana holds a 33-19 record (.635) while Southeastern sports a 44-22 mark (.667).

Wednesday’s matchup continues a series the Ragin’ Cajuns have controlled in recent years. Louisiana has won the last six meetings with Southeastern Louisiana dating back to 2016, including a 7-0 sweep in Hammond to open last season.

UP NEXT

The SLU matchup is the only contest for the Ragin’ Cajuns this week, as a break in play follows until the homestand resumes March 27-29 against Georgia Southern and Texas State.

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Admission to all Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Tennis home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through links accessible from the Women's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.