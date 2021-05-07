Rawls, Heath power Louisiana to 10-1 win over ULM Thursday

Julie Rawls and Karley Heath hit home runs in Louisiana's 10-1 win over ULM on Thursday.

Summer Ellyson allowed one run on four hits, earning her 19th win of the season.

That run came in the first, a lead-off home run from Jayden Mount. Ellyson would settle in to strike out seven in five innings.

The Cajuns tied the game in the second on a fielder's choice. Louisiana broke the game open with a seven-run second inning. Julie Rawls' ninth home run of the season capped off the frame.

In the fifth, up 8-1. Karley Heath hit a two-run home run, a run-rule walk-off. Louisiana now 39-9 play ULM in game tow of the series Friday at six.

