Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Rawls, Heath power Louisiana to 10-1 win over ULM Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Julie Rawls Louisiana Softball 2021
Posted at 11:03 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 00:03:21-04

Julie Rawls and Karley Heath hit home runs in Louisiana's 10-1 win over ULM on Thursday.

Summer Ellyson allowed one run on four hits, earning her 19th win of the season.

That run came in the first, a lead-off home run from Jayden Mount. Ellyson would settle in to strike out seven in five innings.

The Cajuns tied the game in the second on a fielder's choice. Louisiana broke the game open with a seven-run second inning. Julie Rawls' ninth home run of the season capped off the frame.

In the fifth, up 8-1. Karley Heath hit a two-run home run, a run-rule walk-off. Louisiana now 39-9 play ULM in game tow of the series Friday at six.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.