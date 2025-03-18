Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball program announces Spring 2025 exhibition schedule

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball program has announced its Spring 2025 exhibition schedule, with a trio of contests set to take place at E.K. Long Gym.

All of the action occurs in early April, starting with the Ragin’ Cajuns hosting Northwestern State and Xavier (La.) on Saturday, April 5 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The following week, Louisiana concludes its brief spring exhibition slate on Wednesday, April 9 when the squad meets Southeastern Louisiana for a 6:30 p.m. contest at E.K. Long Gym.

The home spring matches will be open to the public and free for all fans. Concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby area of the gym.

Louisiana Volleyball 2025 Spring Schedule

Saturday, April 5 // 10:00 a.m. // vs. Northwestern State (E.K. Long Gym)

Saturday, April 5 // 11:30 a.m. // vs. Xavier (La.) (E.K. Long Gym)

Wednesday, April 9 // 6:30 p.m. // vs. Southeastern Louisiana (E.K. Long Gym)

Louisiana is currently conducting spring practice in preparation for its fifth season under the guidance of head coach Kristi Gray. The exhibition matches will place the finishing touches on the team’s preparations.

2024 LSWA Newcomer of the Year Cailin Demps, who debuted as a Cajun last fall and led the team’s offense with her personal single-season best 294 kills, highlights the returning players.

Fans can get their first look at early enrollees Ryleigh Garis (Austin, Texas/Cal State Fullerton) and Nene Hawkins (Ewa Beach, Hawai'i/Cal State Bakersfield), transfer setters from the D1 ranks, along with Brooklyn Vigil (San Antonio, Texas/Harlan HS) from the prep ranks.

