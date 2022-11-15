Ragin’ Cajuns Top ETSU to Win Asheville Championship

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Four Ragin’ Cajuns scored in double figures as Louisiana men’s basketball defeated East Tennessee State, 81-77, Sunday to win the Asheville Championship at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

Leading the way was Jordan Brown, who scored 14 points, while Kentrell Garnett added 13, Terence Lewis II had 12 and Greg Williams Jr. recorded 10. For his efforts, Lewis was named the Tournament MVP after averaging 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds to go along with four steals. Additionally, Brown joined Lewis on the All-Tournamet Team.

Louisiana (3-0) led wire-to-wire and took a 42-28 advantage in to the half. Joe Charles and Kentrell Garnett powered the Ragin’ Cajuns in the first stanza as Charles hit three 3-pointers and Garnett had eight points with a pair of threes.

ETSU (2-1) came out strong in second half and cut the lead to four after going on a 12-2 run over the first 3:57. The Bucs tied the game on a pair of free throws with 11:01 remaining, but the Ragin’ Cajuns fought back with a run of their own, outscoring ETSU, 13-3, in a two-minute span.

With the Ragin’ Cajuns holding a 79-77 lead with nine seconds remaining, Isaiah Richards provided stout defense on Jalen Haynes, who missed a shot in the paint. Williams corralled the the ball and was fouled before burying both free-throw attempts to seal the victory for Louisiana.

As a team, the Ragin’ Cajuns shot 49.2% from the floor and hit 10 of their 21 3-point attempts.

Louisiana returns to the Cajundome on Thursday as it squares off against in-state rival Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel