Ragin' Cajuns set to face No. 25-ranked Mizzou

LAFAYETTE – Coming off a 34-10 victory last week against in-state foe McNeese, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team heads out on the road for the first time this season when it faces No. 25-ranked Missouri Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. with coverage on ESPN+/SEC Network+ featuring Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and Tori Petry (sideline). Fans can also tune in on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network, with Jay Walker (pxp), Cody Junot (analyst) and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) providing commentary.

Louisiana (1-1) gained 401 yards of total offense, including 315 on the ground, in its third game against its I-10 rival since 1986. Bill Davis rushed for a career-high 132 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Ragin’ Cajuns while the defense limited the Cowboys to 238 yards of total offense with a pair of turnovers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Beale was efficient in his first career start, completing 14 of 22 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown. Zylan Perry added 94 yards on the ground on 14 carries for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Missouri (2-0) moved into the top-25 rankings after coming back three times to defeat border rival Kansas, 42-31, The Tigers opened the season with a 61-6 rout of FCS opponent Central Arkansas.

GAME 3 PREVIEW – Louisiana (1-1) at No. 25 Missouri (2-0)

Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (57,321); Columbia, Mo.

Date/Time: Saturday, September 13 at 3 p.m.

TV/RADIO

TV: ESPN+/SEC Network +

Talent: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Tori Petry (sideline)

Radio: Lafayette – Hot 107.9 FM; 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM; New Orleans/Slidell – WGSO 990 AM; Worldwide – Varsity Network powered by Learfield

Talent: Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (analyst), Dawson Eiserloh (sideline)



LIVE STATS

Available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: First meeting

KICKING OFF

• Louisiana heads out on the road for the first time this season when it travels to Columbia, Mo., to face No. 25-ranked Missouri. The meeting against Mizzou will be the first between the schools on the gridiron and is the first of two consecutive road games for the Ragin’ Cajuns with a Sept. 20 contest scheduled at Eastern Michigan.

LOUISIANA STORYLINES

• Louisiana is coming off its fourth 10-plus win season in the past six years and its seventh straight bowl appearance.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns made their fifth appearance in the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game in the seven-year history of the event.

• Louisiana enters Saturday’s game with a six-game win streak on the road.

• The game against Mizzou marks the 14th opponent in the current SEC configuration that Louisiana has faced (all but Oklahoma and Vanderbilt).

• The Ragin’ Cajuns were 6-0 in road games last season, marking the second time in school history - and both since 2020 - to win six road games in a single-season.

• Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard was on the Missouri staff from 1995-2017, last serving as the Tigers’ Executive Associate Athletic Director.

• During his tenure in CoMo, Maggard was very involved in assisting the athletic department with its transition into the Southeastern Conference.

• Two members of the current Missouri Football Support Staff - Ryan Trichel (Player Personnel) and Hannibal Pearson (Strength and Conditioning) - were on the staffs of former Louisiana coaches Mark Hudspeth (Trichel) and Billy Napier (Pearson) respectively.

• Redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Beale will make his second career start after relieving injured starter Walker Howard late in the August 30 opener against Rice.

• The running back tandem of Bill Davis and Zylan Perry have combined to average 165.0 of • Louisiana’s 233.0 yards on the ground through the first two weeks.

• Five of Louisiana’s six drives of over 5 minutes in length were against McNeese.



“SHOW ME MY OPPONENT ...”

• No. 25-ranked Missouri rallied from a 15-point first-quarter deficit to defeat border rival Kansas, 42-31, on Sept. 6 in Columbia.

• The win moved the Tigers to 2-0 on the season after opening the year with a 61-6 victory of FCS Central Arkansas on August 28.

• Mizzou enters the weekend ranked fifth among FBS programs in total offense (577.5 yards per game) and is 11th in scoring offense (51.5 points), 12th in pass offense (337.5/game) and 23rd in rushing offense (240.0/game).

• Individually, quarterback Beau Pribula ranks in the top-10 nationally five offensive categories.

• Running backs Ahmad Hardy, the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, and Jamal Roberts are ranked in the top 50 nationally in rushing yards per game.

THE LOUISIANA-MIZZOU SERIES

• Saturday’s matchup between Louisiana and Missouri will be the first-ever between the schools on the gridiron.

WHAT’S ON TAP

• Louisiana will wrap up non-conference action on September 20 when it travels to Ypsilanti, Michigan to face Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan.

• Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET and will available on ESPN+

• Louisiana opens Sun Belt Conference play on September 27 when it hosts Marshall in a rematch of the 2024 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

LIGHTNING AND THE #BILLDOZER

• The tandem of Zylan Perry and Bill Davis has etched their name among the top running back duos in Ragin’ Cajuns history.

• The duo has combined to rush for 2,059 yards, 20 touchdowns and six 100-yard rushing games on the ground.

• Perry has rushed for 1,110 yards with six rushing TDs in his career for Louisiana.

• Davis has rushed for 1,175 yards and 14 TDs in his career for the Ragin’ Cajuns with four 100-yard rushing games to his credit.

NOTES FROM MCNEESE

• Redshirt freshman Daniel Beale became the fourth starting quarterback in the last four games for Louisiana (Chandler Fields vs. Marshall; Ben Wooldridge vs. TCU; Walker Howard vs. Rice).

• The meeting with McNeese was the third between the schools since the turn of the century.

• Louisiana won its second straight game against McNeese - equaling a mark last set in 1969 and 1970.

• The announced crowd of 26,071 was the largest since the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

• McNeese’s 47 yards on the ground were the fewest allowed by Louisiana since the Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 37 yards at Southern Miss in 2024.

Louisiana controlled the football for 34:17 - its most since logging the football 38:32 last season at Coastal Carolina.

• Caleb Kibodi’s sack in the second quarter was the first of his career.

• Maurion Eleam’s team-leading six tackles were a career-high.

UPCOMING/NEW MILESTONES

• Bill Davis eclipsed the 1,000-yard career mark in rushing after gaining 58 yards against Rice.

Davis now has 1,175 yards on 229 carries (5.1 average) in his career.

• Courtline Flowers is 11 tackles shy of reaching 100 for his career.

• Jax Harrington will play in his 43rd career game for Louisiana - leading all current players.

• George Jackson will make his 39th career appearance for Louisiana.

• Jordan Lawson recorded his 21st career sack in school history.

• Zylan Perry is 20 yards shy of reaching the 2,500-yard mark in all-purpose yards.

• Perry’s 94 yards on the ground against McNeese increased his career total to 1,110 yards rushing.

• Tyree Skipper is 16 tackles shy of reaching 150 for his career.

• Trae Tomlinson will play in his 41st career game.

• Cam Whitfield is two tackles shy of reaching 100 in his career.

