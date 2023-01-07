Ragin’ Cajuns Round Out Initial Sun Belt Road Trip Saturday in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team wraps up its first road trip of the new year – and in Sun Belt Conference play – on Saturday, January 7 taking on Texas State in a 2:00 p.m. contest at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-8, 1-2 SBC) seek to end a two-game losing streak and bounce back from Thursday’s heartbreaking 44-43 loss at Southern Miss.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Brant Freeman (pxp) and Suzanne Fox (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Ian Auzenne on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided by CajunStats.com.

Saturday’s matchup marks the first of two meetings with Texas State (10-4, 2-1 SBC) on the hardwood this season. The Bobcats return the visit on February 22 at the Cajundome.

Louisiana has had the upper hand in the series of late winning four of the last five regular season matchups, with the lone loss coming in overtime in San Marcos last February, and posted a decisive 71-46 win in the SBC Tournament last March in Pensacola.

Back on the road for the first time in 20 days, the Ragin’ Cajuns experienced both joy and heartbreak in the final 24 seconds of Thursday’s loss in Hattiesburg: took the lead with Caira Wren’s steal and score only to have USM hit the go-ahead basket with six seconds remaining.

The USM defeat was a tough one as Louisiana led for all but 58 seconds of the first half and trailed by no more than four points in the second half quickly erasing that deficit with a 7-0 run to end the third quarter.

On Saturday in San Marcos the Ragin’ Cajuns, who have dropped back-to-back games following a win in their SBC opener vs. Georgia State on December 29, will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak in SBC play since the 2019-20 season.

Louisiana’s defense was successful in limiting the production of USM’s Domonique Davis, holding her to five points prior to an injury, and is set to face another of the Sun Belt’s top scorers in Texas State’s Da'Nasia Hood (19.3 ppg).

The Ragin’ Cajuns have shared the basketball well in SBC play to the tune of 10-plus assists per game. At USM, the squad had an assist on 11 of its 16 baskets and saw eight different players involved in the scoring.

Tamera Johnson paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (10.6) and rebounding (6.7). The Lafayette native has generated eighth double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. Lanay Wheaton (9.9) has raised her season scoring average nearly three full points the past three weeks, starting the upward trend with back-to-back 20-plus points games (20 at Lamar, 25 vs. LSU-Alexandria).

The Ragin' Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 20 nationally and leads the Sun Belt forcing 21.9 turnovers per game, is led by Wheaton's 31 steals with Johnson right behind at 28 steals. Rice moved into the team lead in assists (26) after her solid SBC-opening weekend performance, with Wheaton closely following (19).

Texas State is in the midst of a four-game homestand that began with a 66-59 win over App State on Thursday sparked by double-doubles from Hood (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Kennedy Taylor (11 points, 13 assists). Taylor is leading the SBC with 90 assists and a 6.4 assists per game average through 14 contests so far this season.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (7-8, 1-2 SBC) at TEXAS STATE (10-4, 2-1 SBC)

Date / Time: Saturday, January 7, 2023 / 2:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: San Marcos, Texas

Arena: Strahan Arena (10,000)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM

Talent: Ian Auzenne (PxP)

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Brant Freeman (PxP); Suzanne Fox (Analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us]Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Louisiana leads, 15-12

In San Marcos: Louisiana leads, 6-5

Streak: Louisiana +1

Last Meeting: UL 71-46, 3/4/22 (Pensacola, Fla.)

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

It’s an Art: Louisiana ranks Top 20 nationally, and leads the Sun Belt Conference, in turnovers forced per game (21.9). Turning 'Em Over: Ten (10) times – and in six of the last seven games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Sharing is Caring: Twice over the first three games in Sun Belt play the Ragin’ Cajuns had an assist on 60-plus percent of its baskets: Georgia State (12 assists/19 baskets) and Southern Miss (11 assists/16 baskets). Unsung Heroes Emerging?: Jaylyn James and Mariah Stewart combined to pace the Ragin' Cajuns' offensive efforts in the first half at Southern Miss as they totaled 13 points together by recording their game totals of seven and six points, respectively. Starting with a season-high 12 points vs. Georgia State, Stewart has stepped up in SBC play averaging six points per game though the first three outings. Life is Grand in the Sun: Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story: Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 30 Sun Belt Conference games.

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

It’s an Art: Louisiana ranks Top 20 nationally, and leads the Sun Belt Conference, in turnovers forced per game (21.9). Turning 'Em Over: Ten (10) times – and in six of the last seven games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Sharing is Caring: Twice over the first three games in Sun Belt play the Ragin’ Cajuns had an assist on 60-plus percent of its baskets: Georgia State (12 assists/19 baskets) and Southern Miss (11 assists/16 baskets). Unsung Heroes Emerging?: Jaylyn James and Mariah Stewart combined to pace the Ragin' Cajuns' offensive efforts in the first half at Southern Miss as they totaled 13 points together by recording their game totals of seven and six points, respectively. Starting with a season-high 12 points vs. Georgia State, Stewart has stepped up in SBC play averaging six points per game though the first three outings. Life is Grand in the Sun: Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story: Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 30 Sun Belt Conference games.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana makes a brief stop back home at the Cajundome on Thursday, January 12 to face South Alabama in a 6:00 p.m. contest. It’s the team’s “We Back Pat” game, honoring the life of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt and raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

After the USA contest, the Ragin’ Cajuns take a quick road trip to Troy, Alabama to meet the Trojans on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m., then return back to the Cajundome for a weekend homestand against Old Dominion (Jan. 19) and Arkansas State (Jan. 21).

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com]), Facebook (/RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com]) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com]) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel