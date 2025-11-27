Ragin’ Cajuns Return to Greater New Orleans Area’s Big Easy Classic

WESTWEGO, La. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team competes in the Big Easy Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana over Thanksgiving weekend from Friday-Saturday November 28-29.

The Ragin' Cajuns (0-5) are meeting High Point (5-1) at 12:00 p.m. on Friday and Fresno State (3-3) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Live television coverage is available through Crescent City Sports.

It's the second straight Thanksgiving out on the west bank in the Greater New Orleans area for Louisiana participating in the Big Easy Classic. The Ragin' Cajuns took part in the inaugural event held in November 2024.

UL is one of five women's basketball programs participating in the event that's organized by World Sports Travel. Fan information including tickets and webstream coverage can be accessed at wsportstravel.com/bigeasyclassic [wsportstravel.com] .

The Ragin’ Cajuns close out their current five-game road stretch while at the Alario Center. On the road since November 10, Louisiana’s next home outing is the December 2nd Education Game.

Having dropped the last two games by two possessions or less, Louisiana seeks a breakthrough for its first win.

Louisiana is paced by the Sun Belt's top-scoring freshman in Baton Rouge native Amijah Price (13.4). Fellow freshman and New Orleans area native Imani Daniel out of John Curtis Christian, averaging 9.6 points and the team’s second-leading rebounder (6.0), makes her collegiate debut in her hometown.



GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (0-5, 0-0 SBC) at BIG EASY CLASSIC

vs. High Point: Friday, November 28, 2025 / 12:00 p.m.

vs. Fresno State: Saturday, November 29, 2025 / 2:30 p.m.

Site: Westwego, La.

Arena: Alario Center (2,400)

Radio: Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Ian Auzenne

TV: Crescent City Sports [crescentcitysports.com] (link available at RaginCajuns.com)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

HPU Series: High Point leads, 1-0

Streak: HPU +1

Last Meeting: High Point 75-56, 11/23/01 (San Marcos, Texas)

FRES Series: First Meeting

Streak: –

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana finishes off a three-game week competing in the Big Easy Classic at the Alario Center.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are also wrapping up a five-game road stretch that began back on November 10.

Louisiana seeks its first win of the young season. Three of the five losses have been by single digits.

UL returned to action following a 10-day break earlier this week on Tuesday at Memphis.

Bianca Silva (19) and Lily Ba (13) unleashed season-best point performances helping UL keep pace at Memphis.

(19) and (13) unleashed season-best point performances helping UL keep pace at Memphis. Louisiana is back at the Big Easy Classic in the Alario Center, having competed in the inaugural event in November 2024.

The Cajuns look for their first Big Easy Classic wins after falling to Cleveland State and Minnesota last season.

Amijah Price is the top-scoring freshman in the Sun Belt Conference, holding the No. 12-ranked scoring average (13.4 ppg).

is the top-scoring freshman in the Sun Belt Conference, holding the No. 12-ranked scoring average (13.4 ppg). Mikylah Manley adds another scoring threat, having scored double digits three times and leading in field goals made (25).

adds another scoring threat, having scored double digits three times and leading in field goals made (25). The freshman duo of Amijah Price (6.5) and Imani Daniel (6.0) are leading the rebounding efforts.

(6.5) and (6.0) are leading the rebounding efforts. A staple of Garry Brodhead’s defense, the Cajuns once again rank Top 100 in turnovers forced per game (20.6) having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues four times.

defense, the Cajuns once again rank Top 100 in turnovers forced per game (20.6) having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues four times. The Ragin' Cajuns group embarking on the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 12-member roster consisting of nine transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Transfers Mikaylah Manley (from Southern Miss) and Jazmyne Jackson (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference.

(from Southern Miss) and (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson has taken over the associate head coach duties while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend has taken over the associate head coach duties while , chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Louisiana scored double digits all four quarters in both exhibition games including 20-plus points all four quarters vs. LSU-Alexandria.

Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Tuesday’s game stands at 215-186.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.