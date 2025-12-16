Ragin’ Cajuns Resume Play with SBC Opener in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team enters into Sun Belt Conference play on Wednesday, December 17 pairing up with Texas State in the league opener at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Tip-off for the final SBC matchup in San Marcos between the Ragin’ Cajuns (0-9) and Bobcats (3-6) is set for 5:00 p.m. Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and KPEL 96.5 FM.

A member since the 1991-92 season, UL is opening its 35th season of competition within the Sun Belt.

Louisiana starts Sun Belt play on the road for the second straight season (opened 2024-25 at Georgia Southern). The two-game trek includes a trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to meet Southern Miss on Saturday, December 20 to close out the opening week of conference play.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are back in action following a nine-day break that included fall semester final exams. Louisiana’s last outing came on December 7 at the Cajundome vs. Morehead State.

The search for the elusive first win of the season resumes for Louisiana which had narrow decisions earlier against Nicholls (Nov. 14), Memphis (Nov. 25), Fresno State (Nov. 29) and Morehead State (Dec. 7).

Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley has led the Cajuns in scoring at 11.7 points per game leading up to SBC play. Freshmen Amijah Price and Imani Daniel have been impact players as well, both averaging double figure through the first nine games and serving as the team’s leader in steals (Price) and rebounds (Daniel).

Texas State, entering its final season in the Sun Belt Conference, is paced by sophomore Saniya Burks who’s averaging 16.8 points per game. She started the season with a nation-best 34 points against Ohio and has double digits in six of nine games so far this season.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (0-9, 0-0 SBC) at TEXAS STATE (3-6, 0-0 SBC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 17, 2025 / 5:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: San Marcos, Texas

Arena: Strahan Arena (10,000)

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Karl Schoening

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Brant Freeman (pxp), Suzanne Fox (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: Louisiana leads, 19-14

In San Marcos: Louisiana leads, 8-6

Streak: TXST +1

Last Meeting: Texas State 69-58, 2/19/25 (San Marcos, Texas)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana enters its 35th season of competition in the Sun Belt Conference.

UL is 5-8 in SBC openers with Garry Brodhead; nine of those previous 13 openers occurred on the road.

For the second straight season, the SBC opener is on the road.

It’s the first of two matchups with Texas State. The Bobcats visit the Cajundome on January 10.

UL holds a 17-11 edge over TXST in the SBC era of the series, having won nine of the last 12 meetings.

The Ragin' Cajuns remain in search of their first win of the young season.

Mikaylah Manley (11.7) ranks Top 25 in the SBC in scoring while Amijah Price (11.1) is the league's top-scoring freshman.

Imani Daniel scored double figures in four of the previous five games, raising her average to 10-plus per game.

Bianca Silva has passed out multiple assists five straight games since taking over at point guard, averaging 4.4 assists per game.

UL has produced double-figure free throw makes and shot 70-plus percent each of the last four games.

Louisiana ranks Top 100 nationally and third within the SBC in free throw percentage (73.3%).

The Cajuns average 13.7 offensive rebounds with four players having totaled 15-plus led by 21 from Marina Artero.

A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns once again rank Top 100 in turnovers forced per game (19.7) having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues five times.

UL held Morehead State below their season average of 8.8 triples, yielding only five, and to a meager 25 percent shooting beyond the arc.

The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

Transfers Mikaylah Manley (from Southern Miss) and Jazmyne Jackson (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference.

Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson has taken over the associate head coach duties while Kacie Cryer, chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Tuesday’s game stands at 215-190.

