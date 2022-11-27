Ragin’ Cajuns Rally Runs Out of Time in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team nearly delivered another one of its signature second half comeback on Saturday, November 26 at Drake, but ran out of time and dropped a 76-64 decision to the Bulldogs at the Knapp Center.

After trailing by as many as 20 points early in the second half and by 14 points with just under five minutes remaining, the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-1) found themselves within two scores at 68-64 after Themus Fulks drove through the lane for a layup with 1:26 remaining.

Drake (6-0) responded with a basket on the ensuing possession to halt a 10-0 Louisiana run and Greg Williams’ three-point attempt for a chance to create a one-possession game with 42 seconds showing fell off the mark. From there, the Bulldogs marched to the free throw line with six consecutive makes to seal the win in the battle of two of the nation’s unbeaten squads.

Fulks and Williams combined for 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ second half charge that saw the squad shoot 63 percent (17-of-27) in the push back against the host-Bulldogs.

Louisiana was forced onto the comeback trail after a cold-shooting performance in the first half that saw the team shoot 9-of-33 (27.3 percent) and connect on only one of 14 three-point tries. When the shooting trials started a 15-14 lead quickly turned into a 28-17 deficit.

Fulks scored a fastbreak layup at 4:24 after a defensive stop to make it 28-19, but the Bulldogs responded with a 12-2 spurt to set up the double-digit halftime margin.

Darnell Brodie scored on a putback to lift Drake into a 45-25 lead with 16:27 remaining in the game. The Ragin’ Cajuns then began to find their footing starting when a Joe Charles three-point play at 15:08 sliced the deficit to 45-30.

The Fulks-Williams combination lowered Drake’s lead back into single digits rapidly. A Fulks layup at 13:59 was followed by a triple and transition basket off a steal from Williams that closed the deficit to 47-39 with 12:56 left.

Eight points was the lowest the Ragin’ Cajuns could creep back in as the Bulldogs answered each blow, then turned the tide in their favor when a D.J. Wilkins triple at 7:37 sparked a crucial 10-2 run that extended the advantage out to 68-52.

Despite trailing by double digits once again, Louisiana had Drake within reach in the final minute after Williams and Kentrell Garnett teamed up from the three-point line to make it 68-60 with 3:30 to play and a shot clock violation led to Fulks’ score that pulled the Ragin’ Cajuns within four.

The loss denied the Ragin’ Cajuns their bid to extend the program’s best start since the 1989-90 season.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Fulks scored a team-high 16 points – his season-best total – on 8-of-13 shooting while also contributing three assists and three steals.

Williams poured in 10 of his 12 points in the second half surge, reaching double digits for the fourth straight game and fifth in six outings on the young season. He posted three boards and had a hand in an assist, steal and block.

Louisiana received a strong effort from its bench which produced 22 points. Contributions came from Isaiah Richards (7 points), Chancellor White (6 points), Charles (5 points) and Jalen Dalcourt (4 points).

Charles collected three of his team-leading four steals in the second half to spark the Ragin’ Cajuns 16-9 edge on points off of turnovers after the break.

Despite being limited to five points, Jordan Brown turned in a solid defensive effort as he led Louisiana in rebounds (7) and blocked shots (4).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana begins a stretch where it plays three of its next four games at home beginning on Tuesday, November 29 against defending NAIA National Champion Loyola of New Orleans. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Cajundome.

The Ragin' Cajuns then travel to face in-state foe New Orleans on Saturday, December 3 before returning home to host Samford (Dec. 10) and Louisiana Christian (Dec. 12).

