Ragin' Cajuns Men's Hoops Rout West Florida 81-47

Louisiana Men's Basketball Routs West Florida 81-47.

The Ragin' Cajuns were led in scoring by Jordan Brown with 14 points, while Kobe Julien adds 12 points.

Next up, UL will travel to face Southern Miss at 7 pm Friday.

