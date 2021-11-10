Watch
Ragin' Cajuns Men's Hoops Rout West Florida 81-47

Arizona Transfer Jordan Brown finished with 14 points
Louisiana routes West Florida
Posted at 11:46 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 00:46:57-05

Louisiana Men's Basketball Routs West Florida 81-47.

The Ragin' Cajuns were led in scoring by Jordan Brown with 14 points, while Kobe Julien adds 12 points.

Next up, UL will travel to face Southern Miss at 7 pm Friday.

