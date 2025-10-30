Ragin' Cajuns, Jaguars set for Saturday matinee

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team finishes up a two-game road trip to the state of Alabama when it travels to Mobile to face South Alabama in a Sun Belt Conference game at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+ with Pat Greenwood (play-by-play), Brian Genard (color) and Carly Hudson (sideline) on the call. Fans can listen to coverage on the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network with Jay Walker (play-by-play), Cody Junot (color) and Dawson Eiserloh (sideline) providing commentary.

Louisiana (2-6, 1-3 SBC) enters the final month of the regular season looking for its first win since a 54-51, double overtime victory over Marshall on September 27. The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a 35-23 decision last week at Troy and will look for their third straight victory in Mobile against South Alabama (2-6, 1-3 SBC).

The Jaguars snapped a six-game losing streak on October 23 with a 38-31 win at Georgia State. South Alabama claimed last year’s meeting at Cajun Field in a 24-22 decision.

KICKING OFF

• Louisiana opens the final month of the regular season with its second consecutive trip to the state of Alabama, facing Sun Belt Conference West Division rival South Alabama in a matinee contest at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

LOUISIANA STORYLINES

• Six of the 13 meetings between Louisiana and South Alabama on the gridiron have been decided by one score.

• Louisiana has seen 18 freshmen, including five true freshmen (Trenton Chaney, Brent Gordon Jr., Brek Schultz, Jakoby Isom, Darrell Smith), earn playing time during the 2025 season.

• Fourteen new players - not including three from FCS - have earned their first career starts for Louisiana during the 2025 season.

• Seven players on the current Ragin’ Cajuns roster hail from the state of Alabama.

• Ashton Wright (B.C. Rain), Chase Howard (Blount) and De’Antonio Lesueur (LeFlore) played their prep football in the Port City with Kevin Malone (Vigor) and Jaiden Smith (Mary G. Montgomery) each hailing from the Mobile metro area.

• Safety Jalen Clark, whose hometown is New Orleans, La., completed his prep career at Montgomery’s Alabama Christian Academy.

• Lunch Winfield became the third different player (Walker Howard/Daniel Beale) to start at quarterback this season for the Ragin’ Cajuns when he earned the start at James Madison.

• Louisiana looks for its first road victory in five tries this season after going 6-0 on the road in 2024.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns look to continue a trend where the road team has won the last four meetings in the series.

• Only two offensive linemen - Cooper Fordham and Jax Harrington - have started every game this season.

• Fordham has anchored the line at center in all eight games with Harrington splitting equal time at both right guard and right tackle.



“SHOW ME MY OPPONENT ...”

• South Alabama snapped a six-game losing streak after defeating Georgia State, 38-31, in Atlanta on October 23.

• The Jaguars secured their lone win at home this season with a 38-21 victory over FCS Morgan State on August 30.

• South Alabama is 1-3 this season in one-score games, dropping a 33-31 contest to Tulane in Week 2, a 31-24 overtime loss at Troy on October 4 and a last-second 15-14 decision at home to Arkansas State on October 14.

• Kentrel Bullock has rushed for 681 yards and eight TDs to lead the Jaguars with Devin Voisin catching 48 passes for 642 yards and four scores.

• Bishop Davenport took over the quarterback duties after 2024 starter Gio Lopez departed via the transfer portal and has thrown for 1,461 yards with 11 TDs on the season.

• Blayne Myrick (53 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and Christopher Wallace Jr. (51 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 FR) lead the Jaguars on defense.

THE LOUISIANA-SOUTH ALABAMA SERIES

• The series with South Alabama dates back to 2012 with Louisiana holding a 9-4 lead in the series.

• The teams have broken serve in the last four meetings in the series with the road team claiming victories, with three games decided by a combined seven points.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-2 overall in games played in Mobile, including 2-0 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

• Louisiana claimed a 33-20 victory in the 2023 meeting against the Jaguars with Cameron Whitfield forcing three fumbles and posting 3.5 sacks in the contest.

WHAT’S ON TAP

• Louisiana returns home to host Texas State in the annual Louisiana Salutes game at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

• Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the game being televised on ESPN+.

LOUISIANA ALL-TIME ON 11/1

• Louisiana is 9-6-2 all-time in games played on November 1.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns hosted South Alabama the last time on 11/1 with Louisiana posting a 19-9 win.

• Hunter Stover made four field goals while Elijah McGuire added a fourth-quarter touchdown to lead Louisiana to its fourth-straight victory.

• Terrance Broadway threw for 216 yards, James Butler caught four passes for 91 yards and McGuire had nine receptions for 90 yards.

